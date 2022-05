Mosquitoes are a buzzing and biting nuisance, but are also the deadliest animals to humans, due to the transmission of different viruses and parasites. Some species of these flying killing machines feed exclusively on humans, but to be such a successful feeder, they must have evolved precise targeting mechanisms to distinguish between human and animal odor. Now, researchers are finally figuring out how they do this and a new study published in Nature might answer the question: What are mosquitoes detecting and how do they detect it?.

WILDLIFE ・ 4 DAYS AGO