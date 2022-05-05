Pennsylvania state trooper charged after steroids found in his mail

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A Pennsylvania state trooper is facing drug charges after authorities say they found controlled substances addressed to him in the mail.

A U.S. postal inspector intercepted some mail that was addressed to Trooper Joseph Czachorowski. After obtaining a search warrant, investigators found 30 pills and two vials worth of steroids and controlled drugs. Another search warrant of his home turned up more.

Pennsylvania State Police arrested Czachorowski, and he was released on bail.

Czachorowski became a trooper in 2014, and he is assigned to Philadelphia. He has been suspended without pay, pending the charges against him, including misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and related offenses.

His first hearing is set for May 17.