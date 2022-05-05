ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Equalizer Renewed for 2 Seasons

By Mekeisha Madden Toby
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jmHY3_0fTrYsOS00

Click here to read the full article.

Robyn McCall’s quest for justice will keep going. CBS announced Thursday that The Equalizer has been renewed for not one, but two more seasons.

The supersized renewal guarantees that the Queen Latifah hit will run at least four seasons, through 2024.

The Equalizer continues to pack a powerful punch on Sunday nights, and we’re thrilled to have it back for two more seasons,” Thom Sherman, CBS Entertainment’s Senior EVP of Programming, said in a statement. “The success of The Equalizer is due to the sum of its parts – an outstanding cast led by the superb Queen Latifah, plus the exceptional creative team that has continued to evolve their storytelling with a compelling mix of everyday justice, family dynamics and real-world issues that connect and resonate with audiences.”

As of May 4, The Equalizer this season was averaging 9.5 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), ranking No. 4 and No. 3 among the 14 dramas CBS has aired this TV season.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Andrew W. Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller, who created the series, are stepping down as showrunners. They will be succeeded by Joseph C. Wilson, who has worked on the series since Season 1, and Adam Glass ( The Chi ).

The showrunner switch came not long after Chris Noth’s ouster as William Bishop. For one-and-a-half seasons, Noth played the friend and former CIA handler of Latifah’s Robyn. He was removed from the cast in December after five women came forward with allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, claims the actor called “categorically false.”

Days after the first accusations surfaced, CBS confirmed Noth’s exit from The Equalizer . His final on-camera appearance came in the Jan. 2 episode, which was filmed before the allegations came to light. In the April 10 installment, a half-dozen episodes after Noth’s final appearance, his character Bishop was murdered in a plane crash orchestrated by Robyn’s nemesis Mason Quinn ( Prison Break’ s Chris Vance).

TVLine’s Broadcast Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Equalizer ‘s XL pickup. Are you excited for two more seasons? Drop your thoughts in the comments.

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Equalizer Changes Showrunners Ahead of Likely Season 3

Click here to read the full article. There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes action taking place on CBS’ The Equalizer. Andrew W. Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller, who created the series based on the eponymous 1980s version, are stepping down as showrunners, our sister site Deadline reports. As fans know, this iteration of The Equalizer stars Oscar-nominated actress and former rapper Queen Latifah, who is also an executive producer. Joseph C. Wilson, who has worked on the series since Season 1, and The Chi‘s Adam Glass have been named as new showrunners ahead of an all-but-guaranteed Season 3 renewal. The Eye network...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Magnum P.I. Finale: What Did 'Miggy' Share, as Series Awaits Renewal?

Click here to read the full article. The following contains spoilers from the May 6 finale of CBS‘ Magnum P.I. As CBS’ Magnum P.I. closed out its fourth season — and with a renewal yet to be formally announced— could that very final moment between Thomas and Juliet have been… “a kiss before goodbye-ing”? Friday’s finale opened with Higgins once again considering her feelings for Thomas, and the advice she had gotten Dr. Ogawa, before marching over to Magnum’s in the morning to say her peace…. that is, until she saw Thomas’ ex-girlfriend, Lia, emerge from the bedroom. Waylaid by the unexpected...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TNT and TBS Are Bailing on Scripted Programming — Which Series Are Safe?

Click here to read the full article. It’s the end of an era for basic cable. Our sister site Variety is reporting that Warner Bros. Discovery is halting scripted series development at TNT and TBS. The news comes just hours after Deadline confirmed that TBS had scrapped Damon Wayans Jr. comedy Kill the Orange-Faced Bear, which was previously ordered to series and set to commence production on its Season 1 order in a matter of weeks. So, what does the new world order at TNT and TBS mean for their current scripted slates? In a word, nothing — at least not yet. With...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Equalizer’ Taps New Showrunners As Queen Latifah Series’ Developers Step Down Ahead Of Likely Season 3

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Andrew W. Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller, who created the CBS series The Equalizer based on the 1980s show, are stepping down as showrunners of the hit drama starring and executive produced by Queen Latifah after two seasons. Joseph C. Wilson, who has been on the show since the first season, and Adam Glass (The Chi) have been named new showrunners for Season 3. CBS is yet to renew any of its Universal Television-co-produced series, The Equalizer, the three FBI dramas and Magnum PI. All look good to continue, with the highly-rated FBIs...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
Adam Glass
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Tv#Cbs#Movies#The Equalizer Renewed#The Queen Latifah#Cbs Entertainment#Equalizer#Cia
Deadline

‘Accused’: Jill Hennessy Joins Michael Chiklis In Premiere Episode Of Fox Crime Anthology

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Hennessy is set to star opposite Michael Chiklis in Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in May 2022

April is on its way out, and May is just around the corner, meaning a new slate of content is about to join the HBO Max streaming library. After stocking titles including The Flight Attendant Season 2 and Season 3 of A Black Lady Sketch Show, the streamer is set to add even more titles in May 2022, and the list includes plenty to get excited about.
TV SERIES
TVLine

That '70s Show Cast Set to Return for Netflix Sequel — First Look Photo

Click here to read the full article. The original gang is returning to The Circle. Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have closed deals to guest-star on Netflix’s That ’90s Show, reprising their respective roles as Eric Forman, Donna Pinciotti, Fez, Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso, TVLine has learned. In addition, Netflix on Saturday dropped a first-look photo from the That ’70s Show sequel, featuring returning series regulars Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red): The That ’70s Show revival picks up 15 years after the original series finale on Fox. The year is 1995, and...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

Netflix Losing Hugely Popular Emmy-Winning Comedy Series to Hulu

Netflix has tons of great content but the streamer is losing a hugely popular, and Emmy-winning, comedy series that is moving to Hulu. Deadline reports that all six seasons of Schitt's Creek are leaving Netflix this fall, but will pop back up on Hulu on Oct. 3. This makes just one more in a string of big comedies, such as The Office and Friends, being pulled from Netflix and moved to another streaming service.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Deadline

Jasmine Davis Departs Showtime’s ‘The Chi’ Ahead of Season 5

Click here to read the full article. Showtime’s The Chi will be one cast member short when it returns in June. On Thursday, Jasmine Davis who appears as Imani revealed that she will not be in the series’ upcoming fifth season. “Due to the many inquiries I’m officially announcing I will not be part in Season 5 of @SHOTheChi and I will no longer be part of #thechi/#disneyproduction,” the actress tweeted. “Sending a BIG THANKS to all my family and supporters/fans who have embraced me with <3 along this journey.” Davis was a recurring guest star on The Chi, so she is...
TV SERIES
The US Sun

Quantum Leap reboot: Who is in the cast?

QUANTUM Leap was a popular TV series in the 1990s that followed the story of a former scientist who trapped himself in time. After almost 30 years off-screens, the show is in talks of a new reboot that might bring back some familiar faces. Quantum Leap reboot: Who is in...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Maggie: Hulu Rom-Com Gets July Premiere After Relocation From ABC

Click here to read the full article. Hulu is set for a summer fling with Maggie, its upcoming romantic comedy that will drop all episodes on Wednesday, July 6, TVLine has learned. Maggie stars Rebecca Rittenhouse (The Mindy Project, Four Weddings and a Funeral) as the title character, a young woman who can see into the future of her friends, parents, clients and random people on the street. “But when she begins to see glimpses of her own destiny after meeting an unexpected stranger, her romantic life suddenly gets a lot more complicated,” the official logline reads. “Can you let...
TV SERIES
TVLine

9-1-1 Recap: A Heroic Hour Ends With a Devastating (and Suspicious) Twist

Click here to read the full article. Spoiler alert: We’re about to break down Monday’s episode of 9-1-1. Haven’t watched? You’ve been warned. A celebrated 9-1-1 dispatcher has taken her last call. Claudette Collins, played by Vanessa Estelle Williams, was killed in a fire on Monday’s episode, a powerful hour that took the entire call center down with it. The hour began innocently enough, with Sue forcing May and Claudette into the “quiet room” to hash out their issues. The situation wasn’t looking hopeful, but the two eventually found common ground, with Claudette encouraging May to go to college and live her life...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

41K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy