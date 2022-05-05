The Equalizer Renewed for 2 Seasons

Click here to read the full article.

Robyn McCall’s quest for justice will keep going. CBS announced Thursday that The Equalizer has been renewed for not one, but two more seasons.

The supersized renewal guarantees that the Queen Latifah hit will run at least four seasons, through 2024.

“ The Equalizer continues to pack a powerful punch on Sunday nights, and we’re thrilled to have it back for two more seasons,” Thom Sherman, CBS Entertainment’s Senior EVP of Programming, said in a statement. “The success of The Equalizer is due to the sum of its parts – an outstanding cast led by the superb Queen Latifah, plus the exceptional creative team that has continued to evolve their storytelling with a compelling mix of everyday justice, family dynamics and real-world issues that connect and resonate with audiences.”

As of May 4, The Equalizer this season was averaging 9.5 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), ranking No. 4 and No. 3 among the 14 dramas CBS has aired this TV season.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Andrew W. Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller, who created the series, are stepping down as showrunners. They will be succeeded by Joseph C. Wilson, who has worked on the series since Season 1, and Adam Glass ( The Chi ).

The showrunner switch came not long after Chris Noth’s ouster as William Bishop. For one-and-a-half seasons, Noth played the friend and former CIA handler of Latifah’s Robyn. He was removed from the cast in December after five women came forward with allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, claims the actor called “categorically false.”

Days after the first accusations surfaced, CBS confirmed Noth’s exit from The Equalizer . His final on-camera appearance came in the Jan. 2 episode, which was filmed before the allegations came to light. In the April 10 installment, a half-dozen episodes after Noth’s final appearance, his character Bishop was murdered in a plane crash orchestrated by Robyn’s nemesis Mason Quinn ( Prison Break’ s Chris Vance).

TVLine’s Broadcast Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Equalizer ‘s XL pickup. Are you excited for two more seasons? Drop your thoughts in the comments.