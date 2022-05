New for the 2022 season, MLB is requiring all 30 teams to store their baseballs in a humidor prior to games in an effort to control some of the inconsistencies between them. Humidors work by bringing baseballs to an average humidity, which means in a dry park, baseballs will become more humid and heavier. In humid parks, however, a humidor will dry out the baseballs and make them lighter.

