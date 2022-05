Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans (SHIRJ), is a rapidly growing grassroots non-profit organization based in Oneonta, NY that began in 2018 and is operated mostly by volunteers who concentrate on helping people keep their pets to prevent as many animals as possible from ending up in the shelter and needing new homes. Naturally, they also help to rehome animals in need and have helped more than 1200 pets since they started up. SHIRJ has announced that not only do they have a new logo and new website, but they have a new name as well to reflect their mission- Super Heroes Humane Society (SHHS) which lets everyone know exactly what this caring group is about.

ONEONTA, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO