Prop. I could make social housing a reality— if the mayor disburses funds

By Annika Hom
 4 days ago
The city expects to raise at least $136 million from Proposition I for social housing this fiscal year, and there’s no shortage of ideas on how to spend it. On Wednesday, the Board of Supervisors Budget and Finance Committee heard from a number of housing groups that want a slice of...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Affordability#Social Housing#Housing Act#Single Room Occupancy#Small Sites
Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city’s oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.

