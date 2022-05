CHICAGO — Residents can now apply to the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot, which will provide households with $500 per month. Applications for the program opened 9 a.m. Monday. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. May 13. Eligible residents who apply at any point during this period will be entered into a lottery, with the program’s participants picked in May, according to a city news release.

