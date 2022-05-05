ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Fargo’s Red River Inn & Suites meets the wrecking ball

By Don Haney
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – A hotel a few blocks north of West Acres Mall is quickly turning into...

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
Fargo, ND
Cool 98.7

Another Snow Event(s) Possible For North Dakota This Week

Final snowfall totals from this past week's three-day snowstorm have been released by the National Weather Service in Bismarck. They include:. Bismarck had 18.3 inches of snow. Minot 36.0 inches of snow and they received another 10 inches yesterday. Regent 20.0 inches of snow. Dickinson had 29.2 inches of snow.
BISMARCK, ND
CBS Minnesota

Homes In Northwestern Wisconsin Briefly Evacuated Due To Large Grass Fire

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) — A large grass fire in northwestern Wisconsin on Saturday led to homes being evacuated for a short time. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office says the fire, which burned between Swiss Lake Township and Webb Lake Township, has since been contained. The fire raged in an area roughly 65 miles south of Duluth. At the request of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the sheriff’s office says it issued evacuation notices for some homes in the area while crews battles the flames. The evacuation order has since been lifted. As of Saturday evening, crews were still working to put out hot spots. Residents were asked to avoid the area. Earlier in the day, Wisconsin officials issued fire warnings for several counties in the state, saying that dry conditions, high winds and low humidity made the risk of wildfires particularly high. Across the Mississippi River, grass fires also burned in Minnesota. One fire scorched more than 80 acres in the Twin Cities suburb of Blaine.
WISCONSIN STATE
NewsBreak
SuperTalk 1270

5 Animals That Could Kill You In North Dakota

Thankfully, our cold and wicked winters keep most of the poisonous creatures out of North Dakota. With that being said, we still have some animals that could send you to an unexpected death. One of them, I ran into recently outside of my house. I was grabbing the hose outside...
ANIMALS
CBS Minnesota

Bear Sightings On The Rise Around The Twin Cities

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Bear sightings are being reported all across Minnesota, and even close to the Twin Cities as bear activity increases in the spring. Minnetonka resident Bob Koch captured a bear on his home surveillance camera over the weekend. The video shows the medium-sized black bear heading straight to his bird feeder. “When we got up that’s when we saw the whole pole bent over. It was laying almost on the ground,” Koch said. A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources bear sightings map shows he’s not the only one. From curious cubs in Hackensack, to a 2 a.m. walk through in...
MINNETONKA, MN
SuperTalk 1270

Total Lunar Eclipse Is Coming For All Of North Dakota In May

North Dakotans will be treated to another show in the skies coming up in mid-May. On the night of May 15th and May 16th, 2022, North America will witness a total lunar eclipse. This amazing celestial lineup combination of the sun, earth, and the moon will play out with the eastern and central time zones seeing the entire event. Mountain and Pacific zones will witness the eclipse in progress as the moon rises.
ASTRONOMY
KFYR-TV

Highway near Devils Lake under water amid spring flooding

RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. – Motorists found highway 20 near Webster, ND, partially submerged in water Friday, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation. Photos shared on social media Friday showed trucks driving through water on the north-south highway. The department is advising motorists to use extreme caution near...
DEVILS LAKE, ND
Hot 97-5

Bismarck’s Chase Hurdle Family Waiting For Closure

I've said this before, many times, for me, it is impossible to relate to the anguish the Hurdle family is going through. A bright young man by the name of Chase Hurdle went missing late last year. At just 18 years of age, Bismarck High senior was last seen in person at the school on November 2nd and hasn't been sighted since. That very same day someone had reported seeing a young man matching his description jumping off the Memorial Bridge - now this matched the time frame that Chase went missing - cell phone tower data and his scent tracked by a North Dakota Highway Patrol K9 to the bridge is pretty scary evidence that Chase did jump into the Missouri River. Sadly days, weeks, and months go by, and still, the Hurdle family has no closure. That's impossible for me to relate to that anguish.
BISMARCK, ND
WDIO-TV

Lake Assault Boats happy to hear about save on Lake Minnetonka

A boater on Lake Minnetonka is recovering after being rescued in April. He had been thrown from his new Boston Whaler, and the boat kept going in circles. The Hennepin County Water Patrol pulled him to safety, and managed to stop the out of control boat. The patrol was using...
MINNETONKA, MN
KFIL Radio

Farm Tractor Hits Pedestrian In West Central Minnesota

Alexandria, MN (KROC AM News) - A man survived after being hit by a farm tractor while walking along a highway in west-central Minnesota. The incident happened near Alexandria. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 28-year-old Joseph King of Alexandria was walking along Highway 29 around 4:45 pm Saturday when...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Cool 98.7

North Dakota’s Only Roller Coaster Opens Saturday In Bismarck

North Dakota's ONLY roller coaster is opening this Saturday! Super Slide Amusement Park has made the announcement on its Facebook page. Located in Sertoma Park right here in Bismarck, Runaway Train is the only roller coaster in the state!. Full disclosure, Runaway Train looks nothing like my cover story picture-but...
BISMARCK, ND

