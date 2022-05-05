This Portable, Solar-Powered Device Purifies Seawater on Demand

Make summer more comfortable with the Nitecore Portable Air Conditioner. Whether you’re camping or playing sports outdoors, this gadget provides up to 2,550 BTU of impressive cooling power. In fact, this whopping horsepower ensures it can reduce your tent’s temperature to 18ºC in only 10 minutes—this is also thanks to its dual hose system. Moreover, the Nitecore AC has a super compact, portable size to go with you anywhere. Furthermore, it requires low power consumption while also offering circuit protection and high cooling efficiency. With an all-in-one design, this installation-free gadget has a convenient grip and makes only 50 dB of noise for overall quiet operation. Nitecore is a brand with 15 years of experience in outdoor equipment, and its portable air conditioner weighs only about 10 kg. Use it at the park or while traveling, camping, picnicking, and more.

