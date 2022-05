Xbox lasers in on Fortnite's return to iPhone and iPad thanks to xCloud. It's got its own standalone trailer specifically highlighting Apple's platforms and everything. Fortnite has been absent from iOS and iPad OS since Epic decided that it didn't want to give the tech giant a cut of in-app purchases anymore. After a lengthy lawsuit that resulted in Apple taking the L, the game is still MIA from the App Store. Sweeney isn't happy about that, saying Apple went back on its word to reinstate the game. So it's no wonder that he's reveling in the return of Fortnite to iPhone and iPad. But Microsoft is seemingly joining in the rubbing of faces into the workaround.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 HOURS AGO