RG3 Believes in the Potential of Matt Corral

The Green Bay Packers went from having a shortage of wide receivers to having a crowded wide receiver room. With the selections of Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samouri Toure in the NFL Draft, the Packers now boast a young core of wide receivers. This also includes second-year wideout Amari Rodgers who saw little playing time last season. Of course, seasoned veteran Randall Cobb will be back, as will Allen Lazard (though he has yet to sign his tender). In addition, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a team-friendly deal ahead of the NFL Draft. Despite the number of players in the wide receiver room, though, the Packers could still sign a deep threat to add experience to the team.
