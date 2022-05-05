RG3 Believes in the Potential of Matt Corral

The Green Bay Packers, once again, did not draft a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft. That isn’t to say they didn’t try. Indeed, the Packers attempted to trade up to Pick 32 using their two second round picks. The Minnesota Vikings, though, did not want to allow the Packers to have a fifth year option with whomever they picked. Instead, the Packers traded to pick 34 (with the Vikings) and took Christian Watson, who they wanted to target at pick 32. According to NFL Analysis Network, one NFL scout believes that Green Bay is the perfect team for Watson.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO