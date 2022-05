Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law HB 7, formally titled the “Individual Freedom” measure, which bans educators from teaching certain topics related to race and prevents them from making students feel guilt or shame about their race because of historical events. In addition, by April more than 1,500 books primarily dealing with race and LGBTQ issues had been banned in U.S. school districts over the previous nine months. These measures have been described as a rightwing censorship effort “unparalleled in its intensity.”

