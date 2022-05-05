ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei in top 5 of early 2023 NFL mock draft

By Matt Connolly about 6 hours
DJ Uiagalelei is looking for a bounce back season in 2022. (Jeremy Johnson/On3)

CLEMSON — There’s no denying that DJ Uiagalelei had a disappointing 2021 season, but there are some who still believe in him as a future first-round pick.

Jason McIntyre of Fox Sports doesn’t just have Uiagalelei going in the first round in his early 2023 mock draft, McIntyre has Uiagalelei going in the top 5.

Uiagalelei is projected to land with the Carolina Panthers at No. 4 overall by McIntyre.

“This highly rated QB struggled last season on a bad Clemson team, but the tools are all there for the 6-foot-4, 240-pounder to be one of the best pro prospects, in the Daunte Culpepper mold,” he writes.

McIntyre is correct in stating that Uiagalelei has all the tools necessary to be a great quarterback.

The California native is big and strong and can make every throw. The key for Uiagalelei is to improve his accuracy and touch this coming season.

If he is able to, he very well could end up being drafted in the first round a year from now. If he doesn’t it’s possible he gets passed by freshman Cade Klubnik for the starting job.

“DJ’s definitely our starter. He’s had a great spring. He’s not done anything to not be the starter,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said after the spring game. “Cade is a really talented player. I mean we’ve got two guys I think can win at a high level, just like Trevor and DJ were coming out of the spring.”

Clemson defenders likely to be high picks

In addition to Uiagalelei, multiple Clemson defenders could be first-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft.

CBS Sports has Bryan Bresee going No. 12 overall to the Raiders and Myles Murphy going a pick later at No. 13 to the Eagles.

Bleacher Report has Bresee being picked in the top 10 — No. 7 overall — by the Seahawks. It also has Murphy going in the first round at No. 19 overall to the Eagles.

ESPN’s Todd McShay has three Clemson players going in the first round — Bresee at No. 16 to the Vikings, Murphy at No. 16 to the Dolphins and Trenton Simpson at No. 22 to the Bengals.

