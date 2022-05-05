Morning reads: Auburn hoops awards, commissioners looking to Washington for NIL help and more

Photo by AU Athletics

Good morning, Auburn fans, and welcome to the Morning Reads.

Auburn basketball holds awards banquet

For the first time that I know of, the local media (print/digital media that covered the team every day) was invited to the postseason awards banquet inside Auburn Arena. It was a nice gesture from the Auburn staff. The event lasted two hours and recognized some donors, including the Nevilles, the players, and really anyone involved with Auburn basketball. Bruce Pearl briefly spoke, giving thanks, talking about the season, and the success of the program over the last handful of seasons. Then, awards were given out.

Most Outstanding Player award went to Jabari Smith.

Academic awards for classroom performance went to Dylan Cardwell and Lior Berman.

The Iron Tiger (Strength and Conditioning/Development) and the Most Improved Player awards went to Walker Kessler. (Kessler spoke about how hard his time was at North Carolina, away from home, COVID, etc., and really thanked Auburn for providing him with an amazing year.)

The Sixth Man and John Mengelt free throw awards went to Wendell Green Jr.

Defensive Player of the Year honors went to Zep Jasper.

There was an award for courage called the Mike Mitchell Courage award, and that went to Allen Flanigan and Jaylin Williams.

The Sonny Smith Most Outstanding Teammate award went to Chris Moore and Strech Akingbola. (Akingbola, by the way, gave a really nice speech about what Auburn means to him, and how without his family around, the Auburn people are very much his family, etc.)

And finally, the Spirit of Auburn award went to none other than K.D. Johnson.

Can Auburn baseball earn a national seed?

There’s little chance many would have thought this Auburn baseball team was capable of being in the running to win the SEC West and earning a top-eight national seed as the month of May cranks up, but that’s where we are.

D1Baseball released their latest postseason projections and the Tigers were slated as the No. 6 overall national seed, which would position them to host a Regional and a Super Regional, if they made it that far. It’s another awesome job of coaching by Butch Thompson and his staff.

Auburn very much needs to take the series from No. 4 Arkansas this weekend. It’ll be an awfully tough task, but if the Tigers do it, they’ll have a great opportunity to win the division with two weekends remaining, and they will have strengthened their resume to the point that barring a disaster, it would be hard to not reward the Tigers with hosting at least a Regional.

Post-spring Top 25 from CBS Sports

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports released his post-spring top 25. It’s the usual suspects, as Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Baylor made up the top five. Michigan, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Utah and Arkansas rounded out the top ten.

Auburn won’t be ranked in any preseason polls, in case you needed a reminder. It will be the second straight season that the Tigers won’t be ranked in the AP or other significant preseason polls. The last time that happened was 2012 and 2013. I’m not expecting Auburn to go 13-1, win the SEC and play for the national title, but I guess anything is possible.

With NCAA, ‘it’s just a matter of when student-athletes will be classified as employees’

Those who believe that beleaguered NCAA president Mark Emmert stepping down next year will be the magic elixir to cure all of the ills of college athletics couldn’t be more off-base.

The problems are inherent in a model that includes more than 1,100 member schools operating with different missions – sometimes vastly different missions – under one proverbial big tent. And as schools and leagues become more disparate, the system becomes increasingly untenable.

On3 Sports’ Eric Prisbell writes about the diminished role of the NCAA and more.

SEC, Pac-12 commissioners to visit Washington in pursuit of help with NIL policies

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff will meet with United States senators in Washington, D.C., on Thursday to ask for legislative help surrounding name, image and likeness policies.

“I have been invited to meetings with several senators tomorrow to discuss the issues we’re seeing with name, image and likeness, and with the existential threat of our student-athletes being deemed to be employees,” Kliavkoff told ESPN on Wednesday.

NCAA president Mark Emmert and other leaders in college athletics have been asking for federal lawmakers to step in and regulate NIL policies. There are currently no federal regulations around NIL, and state laws vary considerably.

Kliavkoff contacted Democratic Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell, whom he knows from their time working together at RealNetworks. He and Sankey will be meeting with Cantwell and Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, and are hoping to meet with other senators from both parties.

ESPN’s Heather Dinich and Adam Rittenberg write about the efforts.