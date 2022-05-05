Where are they headed? Transfer destinations of former Michigan football players

Michigan football's Chuck Filiaga left U-M after the 2021 season. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan Wolverines football has lost nine players to the transfer portal since the 2021 season concluded, and all but two have revealed where they’re headed next.

Here’s a look at all nine players that have left the program and their situations.

• Contract details revealed for Michigan football’s 2022 NFL Draft picks

• Eight Michigan football candidates to be 2023 NFL Draft picks

DT Jack Stewart

Destination: UConn

Eligibility Remaining: Three years

Stewart never appeared in a game during his three years at Michigan, and wasn’t any closer to earning playing time ahead of the 2022 campaign. He’ll actually make a return trip to The Big House with the Huskies, who won one game last season, Sept. 17.

S Jordan Morant

Destination: Undecided

Eligibility Remaining: Three years

Morant did not see game action during his freshman year in 2020, before playing in eight games in 2021. He was buried on the depth chart and decided to look elsewhere for his third season. He recently posted photos from his Boston College visit and alluded to a potential commitment, but shot that down on Twitter and said he’s still undecided.

DB Sammy Faustin

Destination: Undecided

Eligibility Remaining: Two years

Faustin stepped away from the Michigan program last season due to a medical issue, and it’s unclear where things stand for him. He appeared in nine career games and registered two tackles.

QB Dan Villari

Destination: Syracuse

Eligibility Remaining: Three years

Villari was a late addition to Michigan’s 2020 recruiting class after former commit JD Johnson, who served as a student assistant the last two seasons, was forced to medically retire.

There wasn’t much of a path to playing time in Ann Arbor, with Villari being buried on the depth chart behind Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy, and he decided to look elsewhere after completing one pass and rushing for 35 yards in 2021. Syracuse gives him a much better chance at seeing meaningful playing time.

OL Chuck Filiaga

Destination: Minnesota

Eligibility Remaining: One year

Filiaga was a reserve for three seasons at Michigan from 2017-19, before starting all six games at guard in 2020. He was passed over by Trevor Keegan at left guard in 2021, however, though he did start five games when Keegan and right guard Zak Zinter were injured. He was a valuable depth piece, but Minnesota, which had a lot of departures on its offensive line after 2021, offers the stronger chance to be a full-time starter during his final season of eligibility, which would help him prove to NFL teams he is worth taking a shot on in the 2023 draft.

Destination: Nevada

Eligibility Remaining: Four years

Green-Warren was a highly-touted recruit in 2020, ranking as the No. 187 overall player in his class on the On3.com consensus. He redshirted in 2020 and did not appear in a game this past season. With Michigan having a proven returning cornerback in DJ Turner and a lauded five-star recruit in Will Johnson joining the program, Green-Warren likely didn’t envision himself becoming a starter at Michigan any time soon. Nevada isn’t a sexy pick, but he’s a west-coast kid who hails from California, and it should give him an opportunity to get on the field.

CB George Johnson

Destination: UMass

Eligibility Remaining: Three years

Johnson is another cornerback who was down on the depth chart, after appearing in just five games during his Michigan career. His teammates have praised him for being tough to go against in coverage, meaning his future could be bright at UMass, though. Picking the Minutemen makes sense, with Johnson having been recruited by former Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown, who’s now the head coach in Western Massachusetts.

CB Andre Seldon

Destination: New Mexico State

Eligibility Remaining: Four years

A top-155 recruit nationally, Seldon came to Michigan from Belleville (Mich.) High with loads of hype, but the production didn’t come in two seasons, even with the Wolverines struggling at cornerback in 2020. He played in just two games during his two seasons in Ann Arbor, and decided to seek playing time at New Mexico State.

LB Anthony Solomon

Destination: Arizona

Eligibility Remaining: Two years

Solomon was a potential perfect fit at the ‘viper’ position (linebacker/safety hybrid), but as his opportunity was close to coming, Michigan switched gears under new coordinator Mike Macdonald, who eliminated the position and brought in a 3-4 system. Solomon moved to inside linebacker but wasn’t a total fit and didn’t crack the two-deep on the depth chart. He saw action in 23 career contests for the Wolverines, totaling 42 defensive snaps in three seasons while primarily playing on special teams. He registered six tackles.

Arizona’s defense was rough last season, allowing 31.4 points per game (100th nationally), so there’s a chance he can provide a boost.