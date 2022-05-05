Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne to serve as Manning Passing Academy counselor for second straight year

Drew Pyne was a four-star recruit in Notre Dame's 2020 class (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

Notre Dame junior quarterback Drew Pyne will once again spend a week with the Mannings this summer.

Pyne is serving as a counselor at the 2022 Manning Passing Academy, held June 23-26 in Thibodaux, La., per a late April release. It will be his second straight year working the camp, which invites around 40 college quarterbacks to assist in running it each year. This year’s invite list was released throughout April and includes 32 current players.

Among the Power Five starters invited this year are C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young (Alabama), K.J. Jefferson (Arkansas), Stetson Bennett IV (Georgia), Phil Jurkovec (Boston College by way of Notre Dame), Will Levis (Kentucky), Spencer Rattler (South Carolina) and Brennan Armstrong (Virginia).

Peyton, Cooper, Eli and Archie Manning run the camp each summer in their home state. It’s open to all quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and tight ends in grades 8 through 12. This year will be the 26th iteration. Archie invites the college quarterback counselors himself.

Ian Book, Brandon Wimbush, DeShone Kizer are the most recent Notre Dame quarterbacks to work the Manning Passing Academy before Pyne.

Pyne is competing with sophomore Tyler Buchner to be Notre Dame’s starting quarterback, though Buchner is considered the favorite as the Irish head into a break before summer workouts.

Pyne ended the spring by going 22-of-33 for 185 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the April 23 Blue-Gold Game, playing the first half for both teams. He had a third interception negated due to a penalty. Head coach Marcus Freeman called Pyne’s day “up and down.”

In two games last season, Pyne completed 15 of 30 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns. He came in for an injured Jack Coan in Notre Dame’s Sept. 25 win over Wisconsin and led a fourth-quarter touchdown drive. The following week, Notre Dame pulled Coan for Pyne at halftime against Cincinnati, trailing 17-0. Pyne piloted the Irish to two scoring drives in a 24-13 loss.

That was it from him in 2021, though. Coan started the next week at Virginia Tech and every game from there. Notre Dame tabbed Buchner, not Pyne, for an extended audition when it yanked Coan (only to later put him back in). Buchner was the change-of-pace quarterback the rest of the way.

Pyne was a four-star recruit in Notre Dame’s 2020 class out of New Canaan (Conn.) High School.