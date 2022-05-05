ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I am embarrassed by you': Michelle Heaton breaks down in tears as she reads emotional letter husband wrote to her in rehab while he 'had to help their kids forget her behaviour'

By Rebecca Davison for MailOnline
 4 days ago

Michelle Heaton broke down in tears on Thursday's episode of Loose Women as she read out a letter her husband Hugh Hanley wrote to her while she was in rehab.

The singer, who has now been sober for 13 months, has openly discussed her battle with drink and drug addiction, and read out the letter on the show.

Hugh's emotional letter read: 'Watching you spiral like this has been very hard to deal with. I couldn’t talk to my best friend. I have been left embarrassed by you, but that was never you.'

'I am embarrassed by you': Michelle Heaton broke down in tears on Loose Women on Thursday as she read an emotional letter her husband Hugh Hanley wrote to her in rehab

Hugh - who has been married to Michelle for 13 years - went on to detail how the singer's actions were impacting their daughter Faith, 10, and son AJ, seven, adding: 'I have also tried to help the kids forget your behaviour. It has turned you into a liar...

'Your addictive behaviour has hurt me a lot 'Chelle, and you’ve become someone who’s very untrustworthy. Your behaviour has robbed me of my wife and the kids of their mummy.'

Sobbing as she reflected on her battle with drink and drugs, Michelle said: 'I don’t recognise that person. I am a strong person. I can say no to things.'

Rock Bottom: The Liberty X singer, 42, has admitted that she had 'given up on life' before seeking treatment at rehab last year (Pictured in April 2021)

She continued: 'Drinking was so exhausting. It occupied every waking moment. I’ve got a really happy sense of being now - and I just didn’t.

'I had no regards to what was happening to my family. It’s shameful to say that sometimes they were in my way.

'When the kids really needed a cuddle, I just wasn’t there for them… It wasn’t until I got sober, clean, that I could recognise how I was behaving. Then the guilt comes in.'

 Family: Michelle's husband Hugh went on to detail how Michelle's actions were impacting their children daughter Faith, 10, and son AJ, seven (pictured last month) 

She continued: 'I wasn’t present for anybody - I wasn’t present for myself. I didn’t give them what they needed, which was nurturing… no nurturing at all.

'When I came out and I started to navigate who I was again, so were the kids… They had to navigate who I was again.

'Kids are very forgiving, they didn’t acknowledge how much I was in pain… however, they were navigating my reactions.'

Support: Michelle was comforted by Jane Moore who reached out to give her a cuddle  

Talking about happier times, she added: 'If someone told me nine months ago that I would be feeling free, happy… It’s still one day at a time.

'I went into the Priory and I had the 28 day addiction program. I was a dry drunk for many months. I was acting out in many ways, irritable, snappy... I was manipulative.

'Now I sponsor people. I have a sponsor. I work really hard at recovery.'

Michelle previously revealed she did not go for a day without alcohol for three years before she checked into rehab in April 2021.

She spent years binging on wine, vodka and brandy following her hysterectomy and mastectomy in 2014, due to her being a BRCA2 gene carrier meaning she would have a high risk of developing cancer.

For advice about drugs and alcohol visit www.talktofrank.com

Happy: Michelle said that she has worked hard on her relationship with husband Hugh, explaining: 'I'm completely honest with Hugh now and he feels like he's got his wife back'

