'We DO have new evidence… but we did NOT find fibres in Madeleine McCann suspect's van': German prosecutor DENIES bombshell claim but says new clue points to Christian Brueckner

By Nick Pisa
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Investigators probing the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have uncovered new evidence but have not found fibres from the missing girl's pyjamas in the main suspect's van, prosecutors told MailOnline today.

Christian Brueckner, 45, was named by police as the prime suspect in the toddler's disappearance two years ago in the hopes that it would lead them to evidence that would allow them to formally charge him.

Hans Christian Wolters, who is leading the case, raised hopes of a breakthrough earlier this week when he hinted that new clues had been unearthed - sparking wild claims that threads from Maddie's pyjamas had been found in Brueckner's van.

But speaking exclusively to MailOnline today - in his first comments since that interview - Wolters rubbished the story, though continued to insist he does have new evidence that suggests Brueckner is the man responsible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WqcLW_0fTrBNVc00
Prosecutors probing the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have rubbished claims that fibres from the pyjamas she was wearing when she vanished have been found (right, an identical copy of the pyjamas released by police)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rkjnS_0fTrBNVc00

'The whole story about the traces of fibres is total nonsense,' Wolters said.

'In the interview I said that we have found new evidence in the last two years. However, there was nothing [that proves Brueckner's innocence] among them.

'Everything we have found confirms to us our working theory that we are not going in a senseless direction.

'We are happy the suspect is the man responsible and will continue working in this direction. Nothing we have found so far suggests he is not the man responsible.

'I cannot say anything about the further investigations results and individual pieces of evidence at the moment.

'I was asked if we had found evidence of something of Madeleine McCann in the suspect's van and I replied that I could not speak about the investigation, that's all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oPPoV_0fTrBNVc00
Investigators insist they do have new evidence that points to prime suspect Christian Brueckner, but will not say what it is

'We have found no fibres and I can tell you the new evidence we have is not forensic evidence but I'm not allowed to give you any further details.

'We remain convinced that the suspect in prison is the person responsible for the crime. There is no alibi. The suspect did not give us an alibi and we did not find an alibi during our investigations.'

Today, in an exclusive statement given to MailOnline, Brueckner’s lawyer Friedrich Fulscher, also dismissed claims fibres had been found.

The speculation had arisen after Mr Wolters gave an interview to Portuguese TV but the questions and answers appear to have been mistranslated as the interview was carried out in English which is not the native language of either.

Mr Fulscher said in his statement: ’Due to the varied press reports about traces allegedly found in one of my client's vehicles, I consulted the Braunschweig public prosecutor's office.

'It is misinformation spread by a Portuguese journalist. The prosecutor's office has confirmed that there are no traces of any kind in one of my client's vehicles.

'Of course, the public prosecutor's office is also not interested in misleading the public in this way, so that in such cases there is open communication with the defence.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Ehju_0fTrBNVc00
Hans Christian Wolters said that none of the evidence he has gathered in the last two years since naming Brueckner has given him a satisfactory alibi
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TKcO0_0fTrBNVc00
Madeleine went missing from this apartment in the resort of Praia da Luz, Portugal, while on holiday there with her family in 2007

Madeleine disappeared from the family apartment where she was staying with her family while on holiday in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2007.

The three-year-old was sleeping in a bedroom alongside her brother and sister - twins - while parents Kate and Jerry ate dinner with friends in a nearby restaurant on the evening of May 3.

Around 10pm, Kate went to check on the children as part of a rota system devised between the group and found Madeleine was missing.

The disappearance sparked a huge police operation that spanned Europe but failed to find any trace of the girl, and she remains missing to this day.

In 2020, police decided to name Brueckner as their suspect - an unusual move that they hoped would lead people to come forward and help with the investigation.

Brueckner is a convicted drug dealer with a history of sexual offences who is currently serving time in a German jail for the rape of an American pensioner at the Praia da Luz resort two years before Madeleine went missing.

Police say phone records show that Brueckner took a call in the area around Praia da Luz around two hours before Maddie went missing.

But they have so-far been unable to prove that Brueckner was the one who took Maddie, or say what exactly happened to her after she went missing.

Wolters says he believes she was killed in Portugal, but has not said how or where.

Earlier this week it was reported Brueckner had told a US documentary that he was sleeping with an 18-year-old German girl the night Madeleine vanished and was miles from the Algarve apartment at Praia da Luz.

He told the show that the woman was also arrested for carrying illegal pepper spray but MailOnline has obtained the report and shows that she was arrested on May 10 2007 - a week after Madeleine vanished.

Prosecutors are looking at three further rape cases against Brueckner as well as two indecency allegations which all took place in Portugal's Algarve coast between 2004 and 2012 when he was living there.

Mr Wolters added: 'News on the other cases, aside from Maddie, is expected to be available in early June.'

Last week it emerged that Brueckner had a request for early release from his seven-year sentence for rape rejected.

He is thought to be considering an appeal to a higher court and is currently in Oldenburg jail.

US couple complained they were feeling ill and suffered convulsions before being found dead in Bahamas' luxury Sandals resort as another man was discovered lifeless in nearby villa

A US couple staying at the luxury Sandals resort in the Bahamas suffered convulsions and complained of feeling ill before their death, detectives said. After being alerted to the death of a man in a luxury villa, police discovered the bodies of the couple in a second villa, the police statement says.
Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
Pervert caught by his fiancée reading disgusting book titled 'The Paedophile's Handbook' that included vile chapters on 'finding children' and 'hunting season'

A man has been jailed after being caught by his then partner reading a 648-page digital handbook on child exploitation titled 'The Paedophile's Handbook'. Darwin resident Jayden Trevitt, 30, was sentenced to nine months behind bars after pleading guilty at the Northern Territory Supreme Court last week to charges of accessing and possessing child abuse material.
