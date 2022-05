As the summer crowds begin to roll into Walt Disney World, there’ll be more time to play at all four theme parks in late May!. From May 22-23 and 25-28, the Magic Kingdom will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., closing an hour later than its previously scheduled time of 10 p.m. The park is still currently scheduled to close at 10 p.m. on May 24. Extended Evening Hours will be held at the park for select Walt Disney World Resort Hotel guests from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. on May 25.

