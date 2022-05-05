ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I refused to buy a pricey bedside table so made my own using two £15 bread bins – people can’t believe how good it looks

By Chloe Morgan
 4 days ago

WHILE many of us would love nothing more than to furnish our homes with luxurious items, the reality is, we just can't afford it.

But one savvy homeowner, from Australia, has proven that you haven't got to fork out thousands to achieve an expensive and chic interior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3phCkm_0fTr94vR00
A DIY enthusiast, from Australia, purchased two £15 wooden bread bins Credit: Tiktok/@extra.ordinary.home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lzf1q_0fTr94vR00
The savvy homeowner transformed the bread bins into a very stylish bedside cabinet Credit: Tiktok/@extra.ordinary.home

Taking to TikTok, the self-confessed DIY enthusiast, who posts under the acronym @extra.ordinary.home, reveals how she turned two £15 wooden bread bins into a very stylish bedside table.

Alongside a video demonstrating the process, she says: "So I got two bread bins from @kmartaustralia and stuck them together using glue and nails I acquired somewhere along the line from @bunningsau.

"Following this I fashioned some timber legs using off-cuts and stained them using @feastwatson Prooftint in 'Oak'.

I attached the legs with screws and then painted the rest with Porter's Eggshell Finish in 'Wet Cement'."

At the end of the clip, she reveals the stylish grey bedside table - and the results are so impressive, no one would have any idea it started out as two bread bins.

So it's no surprise the comments section was flooded with praise for the DIY fan's impressive handiwork.

"That's actually a very cool idea and you can do it as a tower with another layer or two," wrote one.

A second commented: "Absolute genius, I love it!!"

A third enthused: "Love it, it would make a good corner cabinet too!"

Meanwhile, a fourth added: "Omgeeeeeeeee amazing."

A further praised: "Omg, might do a single one for the corner in my bathroom to put the loo rolls in!"

Another added: "I love this idea. Looks great."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSiZc_0fTr94vR00
The DIY fan could be seen given the bread bins a lick of paint Credit: Tiktok/@extra.ordinary.home

