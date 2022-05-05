Nvidia’s GeForce Now 4K streaming hits Mac and PC, no longer exclusive to Shield TV

Now that Mother’s Day is over and you’ve once again proven you’re the best kid a mom could ask for, why not reward yourself with some gadget and gaming deals?. The Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are the latest flagship true wireless earbuds from Anker, and they’re back down to their lowest price of $129.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. One of the best things about this $30 discount is that it extends to all four colors: black, purple, gray, and white. The earbuds provide a lot of value, some quality sound, and even support nice extras like support for multipoint connections and Sony’s higher quality codec, LDAC. The active noise cancellation may not be the best around, but at $129.99, they’re closer in price to the base-model AirPods than pricier earbuds, offer a more unique look, and a come with a case that supports wireless charging. Read our review.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO