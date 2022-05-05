ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listeners are left 'disgusted' after popular classic hits radio station is rebranded into 'new home of sport'

By Demeter Stamell
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Fans have been left devastated after a popular Queensland radio station announced they'd be 'rebranding'.

According to a report by The Courier Mail on Thursday, the new owners of 4KQ announced the radio station would become Queensland's 'new home of sport'.

The radio station - whose tagline is 'Good Times & Great Classic Hits' - was recently bought out by Sports Entertainment Network.


End of an era: Fans have been left devastated after a popular Queensland radio station announced they'd be 'rebranding'. Pictured, breakfast hosts Laurel, Gary & Mark

'We have been listening to the 4KQ breakfast show since moving to Brisbane over 20 years ago. I can't imagine starting my day with anything else,' wrote one fan on the radio station's Facebook page.

They added: 'We will be tuning out of 4KQ. Very upsetting.'

Another distraught listener said the 'rebranding' announcement had 'ruined my day', while one person wrote: 'Absolutely disgusting [to] sell out to SPORTS!'


Big changes: According to a report by The Courier Mail on Thursday, the new owners of 4KQ announced the radio station would become Queensland's 'new home of sport'

'It's just wrong that such a longstanding music station will be gone,' commented another fan.

Added one listener: 'I'm still in disbelief of the change. The station is part of our lives. I've been a listener [for] close to 30 years'.

Many listeners argued that there was enough sport, and insisted the beloved radio station should stay exactly as it is.

Sold out: The radio station - whose tagline is 'Good Times & Great Classic Hits' - was recently bought out by Sports Entertainment Network

'So sick of sport, there is plenty on TV, it doesn't need to be everything. Love your station and just horrid the iconic music will be lost,' wrote one fan.

'Can't believe it has been sold to broadcast sport!!! Absolutely disgusting to destroy this great station,' added another.

Meanwhile, one listener said they were 'gobsmacked at the news' and added: 'Sport hey... good luck with that... I'm out.'

According to Sports Entertainment Network, the changes are set to take place in July, with a 'sports-focused format'.

The new radio station will deliver 24/7 sports coverage, and has been branded as 'Queensland's only dedicated sports station'.

'Our business model is sport, and parochial sport is at the heart of that. Queenslanders love their state and its teams and we are excited to play our role in amplifying that passion,' said SEN chief executive Craig Hutchison.


New beginnings: According to Sports Entertainment Network, the changes are set to take place in July, with a 'sports-focused format'

