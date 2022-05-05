ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, MD

Tarleton Named to All-United East Baseball Team

By Nairem Moran, St. Mary's College of Maryland Athletics
 4 days ago
LATHAM, N.Y. – First-year Cole Tarleton (Hollywood, Md./Leonardtown) landed on the 2022 All-United East Conference Baseball Team as announced Wednesday morning by the league office. Tarleton garnered a second-team All-United East selection for his first-ever postseason award.

“Cole had a great first-year season. He became a constant staple in the heart of our batting order and his great outfield defense made him very deserving of this award,” sixth-year head coach Bernie Stratchko said.

The 6-1 outfielder finished his rookie season as the team leader in hitting with a .391 batting average, hits with 34, RBI with 22, doubles with eight, home runs with two, slugging percentage with .575, and on-base percentage with .486. Tarleton was also second for the Seahawks with 24 runs and 17 walks while posting a .962 fielding percentage with 47 putouts, four assists, and just two errors in 53 chances.

Tarleton currently ranks ninth in the United East in hitting while being tied for fifth with four sacrifice flies.

Cole Tarleton (Hollywood, Md./Leonardtown) Credit: Pearl Wathen
head coach Bernie Stratchko Credit: Pearl Wathen
Cole Tarleton (Hollywood, Md./Leonardtown) Credit: Pearl Wathen

He connected on a career-best three hits four times this season while belting a career-high two doubles against Penn College on April 23. Tarleton had career-bests of four runs and two stolen bases at Wells College on April 2 while batting in a career-high four runs twice. Against Penn State Berks, he tallied a career-best seven putouts in eight chances.

St. Mary’s College finished the 2022 campaign with a 12-15 overall record, including an 8-12 mark in its inaugural season in the United East Conference. This was the Seahawks first double-digit win season since 2018.

