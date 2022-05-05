ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two North Point High students were charged with assaulting a staff member

By St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43cNUw_0fTr8HHQ00

On May 3 at 1:37 p.m., a school administrator at North Point High School was notified by a teacher that two students were engaged in a verbal disagreement with a classmate.

The classmate was taken to an administrator’s office at which time the other two students tried to force their way into the administrator’s office to assault the classmate.

A second administrator intervened to prevent them from assaulting the classmate and in doing so was assaulted. Additional school staff and a school resource officer assisted in removing the combative students from the office. The two students were subsequently charged on a Juvenile Offense Report with assault and disruption of school activities.

They were released to their parents, who responded to the school. Officer Tyner is continuing the investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Point High School#School Resource Officer#Violent Crime#A Juvenile Offense Report
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
Long Beach Tribune

After the student used the N-word, video shows newly hired Black school employee lifting the teenage student in the air by his neck in the school hallway and slamming him on the floor, charged

Despite parents and teachers’ efforts to keep racism out of schools, the number of racial incidents in schools countrywide is on the rise in the last couple of months. Recently, we reported about an incident when a teenager was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him. And this case is just among the many lately.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Davenport Journal

Middle school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them yelling at a classroom of students and using racial slurs

Middle school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them yelling at a classroom of students and using racial slurs. Both public school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them using racial slurs. Per reports, the video reportedly shows the two teachers yelling at a classroom of students and use the N-word at least twice. In the video, one of the educators told the students that she was tired of the excuse that race plays a factor in how police officers respond to people.
EDUCATION
Complex

School of 10-Year-Old Black Girl Who Died by Suicide Did Not Intervene Against Bullying, Report Finds

The school of Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor, a 10-year-old Black student who died by suicide in November, has been found to have done nothing about students bullying her prior. As CNN writes, the new investigative report commissioned by the Davis School District concluded that students and teachers at Foxboro Elementary in Farmington, Utah told Tichenor she needed to bathe. Izzy told her parents she was bullied because of her race and autism. While the findings insist there was no “direct” evidence to indicate she the bullying was racist or ableist, the three-person team admitted there’s a possibility the bullying was motivated by such factors.
FARMINGTON, UT
Lawrence Post

Teacher, who was recorded telling her middle school students that the N-word ‘used to be a horrible ugly word and it’s not anymore somehow’, chose to resign rather than challenge her termination

The middle school teacher, who was recorded using racial slurs, including the n-word, in the classroom has resigned from her position. The school district officials have announced that the educator chose to resign rather than move forward with termination proceedings. School officials said their investigation revealed that the teacher not only used racist language while teaching, but she continued to use it during the investigation process. In the recording, the educator is heard telling her 12 and 13-year-old students that some words have lost their meaning over time, arguing the n-word is no longer offensive.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

“It’s unclear who said the racial slur”, White middle school student was caught on video holding a Black student in a chokehold while three other students watched, charged

In the video, that was captured and shared on social media, a racial slur can be heard as a White middle school student holds a Black student in a chokehold while three other students watch. The Black student then appears to pass out. Authorities are trying to determine if there were additional videos. The superintendent released a statement and said that the behavior that occurred in the video will not be tolerated. He also said that the school administrators and the school resource officer took immediate action.
WHITE COUNTY, TN
WTOP

5-year-old boy dead after Maryland hit-and-run

A child is dead following a hit-and-run crash Thursday night in Harford County, Maryland, state police said. Maryland State Police troopers responded to northbound Md. Route 24 at Edgewood Road shortly before 10:45 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man and child struck by a vehicle. Police said 5-year-old...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Lawrence Post

“These stickers are part of a personal agenda”, High school teacher, who was forced to remove rainbow stickers from her classroom door supporting gay and transgender rights, says the school district plans to terminate her contract

Teacher says she was forced to remove rainbow stickers from her classroom door supporting gay and transgender rights. Now, the educator claims the high school the district is terminating her contract at the end of this school year. The high school teacher believes she was removed because she has been outspoken in advocating for gay and transgender students and encouraging journalism students to investigate the sticker removal. She says that she doesn’t want to leave K-12 education, because she cares.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Boston

Karen Read, Girlfriend Of Boston Police Officer Hit And Killed During Snow Storm, Appears In Court

STOUGHTON (CBS) — The girlfriend of a Boston Police Officer who was hit and killed during a storm storm earlier this year appeared in court Friday. Karen Read is accused of running over John O’Keefe and leaving him. She has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide, and leaving the scene of the crash. Police said Read hit O’Keefe while leaving a party. His body was found in a snowbank the next morning. During Friday’s probable cause hearing, Read’s defense attorney said prosecutors aren’t sharing most of their evidence. He is trying to get cell phone data from Google, which he says could who else was in the area the night O’Keefe died. The judge granted some of the defense’s requests and took others under advisement. The prosecution said a grand jury is hearing the case right now. Read has been out of jail since February after posting $50,000 bail.
BOSTON, MA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy