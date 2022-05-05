ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Woman arrested after high-speed chase in rented SUV on highway 11

By Heather Asiyanbi
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38aZvx_0fTr78xP00

A Racine woman was driving a rented SUV and in possession of a 9mm handgun and multiple boxes of ammunition when she led them on a high-speed chase, Racine County Sheriff’s deputies say.

Renee Spinks was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count each of recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon, and fleeing an officer as well as one misdemeanor count each of criminal damage to property, obstruction, and marijuana possession. If convicted of all charges, she faces up to 27 years, three months in prison and/or up to $81,000 in fines.

High-speed chase in a rented SUV

According to the criminal complaint, deputies on Sunday observed a vehicle swerving from lane to lane and almost causing an accident before exiting I-94 at Highway 11. The high-speed chase began when they activated their lights and siren. The car took off, heading west on Highway 11. The pursuit was called off when the driver – later identified as Spinks – entered the Village of Union Grove.

Deputies say approximately 45 minutes later, they spotted Spinks driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 36. Again, they activated lights and sirens, but Spinks accelerated instead, this time reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour and ignoring all traffic signals and stop signs in the high-speed chase. A few minutes after the renewed pursuit began, Spinks drove over spike strips but did not slow down.

Spinks was eventually taken into custody when she turned into the driveway of a home in Burlington with the tires of her vehicle completely flat, the complaint reads. At the top of the driveway, Spinks spun her car around quickly and damaged a Racine County Sheriff’s squad car before hitting a tree and coming to a stop. She exited the vehicle but refused to comply with orders to get on the ground, so deputies deployed their taser.

In addition to a 9mm handgun, deputies say they found five full boxes of 9mm ammunition, 61 loose bullets, three cell phones, a small quantity of marijuana, and a rental agreement in Spinks’ name for the SUV she was driving.

Spinks was given a $3,500 cash bond at her initial hearing and will next be in court May 12 for her preliminary hearing.

High-speed chases, drug possession, felons with handguns… Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Comments / 8

Related
Racine County Eye

Police: Man with Retail Theft Habit Charged Again

A Racine man with multiple open retail theft cases is facing another one after police say he stole a bottle of liquor from a local store. Dallas Gomez was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one misdemeanor count each of retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, and three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping. If convicted of all charges, he faces up to 37 months in prison and/or up to $40,500 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

I-94 High-Speed Chase Leads to Charges for Minnesota Man

A Minnesota man who claimed he was just trying to get home is facing close to 50 years in prison after police say he led them on a high-speed chase on I-94. Leonardo Garcia was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of attempting to flee an officer and three felony counts of second degree of recklessly endangering safety. If convicted, he faces up to 43-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $85,000 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

Police: Man fired shots near woman after assaulting her at work

Racine police say a man fired shots at or near a woman when she arrived home from work after he assaulted her earlier that same day. Benito Martinez was charged Friday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one misdemeanor count each of disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. If convicted, he faces up to 10-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $27,000 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

Two Men Charged After Threatening Woman with BB Gun

Two men are facing charges of attempted armed robbery with threat of force after police say they threatened a woman with a gun that turned out to be a BB gun. Willie Hayes and Demontez Jones were charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of attempted armed robbery with threat of force, both as repeat offenders. If convicted, each man faces up to 26 years in prison and/or up to $50,000 in fines. Jones was also charged with a single misdemeanor count of obstruction that carries a penalty of up to nine months in prison and/or up to $10,000 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Racine County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Burlington, WI
City
Racine, WI
County
Racine County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WBRE

State trooper charged with possession of illegal drugs

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest and charge of a trooper they say possessed illegal drugs. According to PSP, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski, assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia, was discovered to have 30 oxymetholone pills and two vials of trenbolone acetate, both steroids and schedule III controlled […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Chase
Racine County Eye

Police: Man punched, headbutted 17-year-old girl

A Racine man is facing almost seven years in prison after police say he headbutted a 17-year-old girl. Daniel Kirk was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of physical abuse of a child and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and marijuana possession. If convicted, he faces up to 6 years, 9 months in prison and/or up to $12,000 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Suv
WTWO/WAWV

Police: Off-duty Waukegan officer shoots, kills husband

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — An off-duty Waukegan police officer shot and killed her husband Sunday night, authorities said. At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 2000 block of North Avenue on the report of a shooting. Officers discovered a man in his 30s who had been shot and a woman, later identified […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lawsuit filed against Waukegan gun range after employee discharged gun, ‘severely injuring’ patron

A lawsuit has been filed against a gun range in Waukegan after an employee discharged a gun, shooting himself and a 19-year-old patron, causing the teen to suffer a “severe” hand injury. The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on April 1 at Caliber Tactical Gun Range, 3059 Washington Street in Waukegan. Waukegan Deputy Police Chief […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS 58

Sheriff's official: 4 children die in Wisconsin house fire

TOWN OF LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say four children died with their pets in a house fire in a small town in east central Wisconsin. Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold says crews responded Thursday night to the fire in the Town of Little Falls. Captain...
SPARTA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
938K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy