Click here to read the full article. Just days after the release of his sophomore studio album, Jack Harlow has announced he’s ready to hit the road for his “Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour,” with the Miami hip-hop duo City Girls in support. Following a hit 2020 major-label debut and after picking up a slew of crowning titles (including Variety‘s Hitmaker of the Year award), Harlow’s highly anticipated “Come Home the Kids Miss You” sees the rapper-songwriter “building upon his bedrock strengths and finds a heady musical elixir for his new album, a vibe more potent, direct and swaggering...

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO