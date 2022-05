For about five minutes, Tommy Orndorff returned to Bishop O’Connell High School’s home softball field the afternoon of May 5. The former 33-year coach of the girls team stepped down after the 2018 season. He was asked back by current O’Connell Knights coach Suzy Willemssen for a brief recognition event May 5 prior to the team’s home game against Bishop Ireton at Tuckahoe Park. Orndorff was presented with a state-championship ring.

