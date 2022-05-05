ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell us about your experiences of abortion provision in the UK

By Guardian community team
A sign as hundreds of people marched around Trafalgar Square during the anti-abortion march in October 2021 in London. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

With the issue of abortion rights highlighted due to the threat to Roe v Wade in the US, we’d like to understand more about abortion provision across the UK.

What is your experiences of abortion provision where you live? Have you had to travel to a different town or county? How long have you had to wait for an appointment?

Share your experiences

You can get in touch by filling in the form below or contacting us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions.

One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here . Read terms of service here and privacy policy here .

