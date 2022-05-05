ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'One of the biggest retention blunders in a LONG time': NRL fans taunt South Sydney after Adam Reynolds comes back to haunt Jason Demetriou's side with playmaking masterclass in stunning Broncos victory

By Ollie Lewis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Adam Reynolds served a timely reminder of just how much South Sydney miss his talents on Thursday night and NRL fans have taken to Twitter to laud the little master's exceptional display.

Jason Demetriou may insist that the Bunnies have moved on from life with the livewire halfback, but he will surely be ruing the decision to let the 31-year-old go at the end of last season.

A favourite son at the Rabbitohs, Reynolds was shattered to leave Redfern last year when the club refused to offer him more than a one-year deal.

NRL fans have taunted South Sydney after Adam Reynolds' masterclass on Thursday night
The 31-year-old came back to haunt his former side with a virtuoso display at Accor Stadium

At the time, Souths opted to put their focus on young talent instead of offering the premiership-winning halfback the long contract he desired.

In his first match against his beloved Rabbitohs, Broncos captain Reynolds scored a try, played a role in three others and was perfect with the boot at Accor Stadium.

Thursday's big win helped Brisbane smash their way into the NRL's top eight after stringing together three straight wins for the first time since 2019.

And while there were a few boos for Reynolds at times, before he posed for photos with fans after play, there was no denying the star of the show.

Denied a farewell in front of Souths fans last year due to the lockdown, the Rabbitohs junior terrorised Souths' back three with his bombs.

Bunnies boss Jason Demetriou has been  blasted for allowing Reynolds to leave last season
And now footy fans have taken to social media to heap praise on the 31-year-old and taunt Souths for what appears a more baffling decision with every passing round.

'A slab to the first journo who asks Jason Demetriou if he could have used Adam Reynolds tonight. #NRLSouthsBroncos,' one fan posted.

'At least tonight’s loss will show the higher ups at the Rabbitohs how stupid it was to let Adam Reynolds walk from the club,' another said.

'Clubs all-time leading point-scorer will have Souths eating their words for years to come, one of the biggest retention blunders in a long time.'

'Souths would be really regretting letting Adam Reynolds go now he was brilliant tonight,' said another fan.

'That ol’ pro Adam Reynolds is putting on a clinic against his old club. The Broncos are a so much better side since he arrived at the club.'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

