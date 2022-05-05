CCTV reveals shocking moment an HGV smashes into two parked cars and van at 7.30am leaving 'absolute carnage' as resident says aftermath of the crash on a quiet residential street 'was like a war zone'

This is the moment an HGV truck smashes into three vehicles on a quiet residential street, leaving behind a scene of 'absolute carnage'.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Blackburn Road, Egerton at 7.30am yesterday, in which no-one was hurt, but left locals staring at what one described as 'a war zone'.

Footage shows the lorry careering down the road and smashing into white van, before hitting a black car and another car crushing them against three separate walls, which are torn down in the process.

Three vehicles including a van and a Nissan Qashqai were obliterated by the high-speed crash that swept through the quiet, residential road

Anthony Ashton, 34, a locksmith and the owner of the white van and car which were hit said he is still in shock from the incident.

He said: 'It didn't feel like I woke up, yesterday, everything was in a haze, I lost track of time, it was just a very odd day.'

'I heard an almighty bang outside, I looked out the window and noticed the car and van had gone,' he said.

Mr Ashton was in bed when the truck came storming down the street, first hitting a parked Ford Fiesta before crushing his van and then his wife's Nissan Qashqai.

He said he was 'completely shocked' at the damage it caused, adding: 'I was gutted.'

'I went outside and saw absolute carnage. There were walls demolished, our cars had gone, and one of the neighbours' cars had gone as well.

'Then I turned around and said, 'Oh there's my van! Why is it over there? Why is it five feet in the air? And why is it that funny shape?'

Ashton said didn't know what made the HGV driver crash in the leafy residential village, but had taken down the his registration.

Anthony Ashton's wife's car took the brunt of the hit as it was crushed

Damage to the HGV was minimal compared to the extensive damage on the other three vehicles

'The HGV hit a Fiesta which was parked behind my van, it then hit my van, hit the Qashqai and demolished four garden walls and then into the church walls.

'My wife's car is in pieces still outside the house at the moment but my van was picked up by recovery and the insurance then picked it up,' he continued.

Mr Ashton said: 'I have my own locksmith business and now I've lost quite a lot of my tools which were in the van, there were 15 years of tools in there and my tool machine is in two pieces which is my biggest earner.'

Anthony claims the truck may have done up to £5,000 worth of damage, with many of the tools that were in his van left mangled and unusable.

He said: 'I'm pretty sure 90 per cent are lost or broken, he said.

'My key cutting machine for one, that's £1,500. I've got some of them back, but I'm not sure what is working.'

Sharing on Facebook, Ashton wrote: 'Just a quick message to all my customers, I'm out of action for a couple of days. My van (and the Mrs car) have been written off this morning. A wagon has hit them whist parked outside the house and absolutely devastated them.

'No one injured at all, everyone is fine. Just no work being done for a couple of days.'

The owner of AA Locksmith NW said: 'I already have a courtesy van so I can continue my work which I'm really glad about, it's been a life saver and the emergency services on site allowed to get some of my tools.

Police, fire and ambulance attended to the scene where no one was hurt

Four garden walls and the church walls were knocked down in the collision

The incident has rocked Moss Bank Way and Mr Ashton is 'bloody gutted' about his van

'The help from the police and fire on the scene was really good and every single neighbour has offered help, it been quite heartwarming,' Mr Ashton said.

Blackburn Road, Egerton, between Cross Guns and Thomas Egerton pub was closed throughout the morning of the incident.

The Greater Manchester Police said: 'We were called shortly after 7.30am to a report of a multi-vehicle collision on Blackburn Road, Egerton.

'No injuries have been reported and enquiries into the cause of the collision are ongoing.'