ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

CCTV reveals shocking moment an HGV smashes into two parked cars and van at 7.30am leaving 'absolute carnage' as resident says aftermath of the crash on a quiet residential street 'was like a war zone'

By Catrin Picton For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

This is the moment an HGV truck smashes into three vehicles on a quiet residential street, leaving behind a scene of 'absolute carnage'.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Blackburn Road, Egerton at 7.30am yesterday, in which no-one was hurt, but left locals staring at what one described as 'a war zone'.

Footage shows the lorry careering down the road and smashing into white van, before hitting a black car and another car crushing them against three separate walls, which are torn down in the process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fE6Qe_0fTr3Jiz00
Three vehicles including a van and a Nissan Qashqai were obliterated by the high-speed crash that swept through the quiet, residential road

Anthony Ashton, 34, a locksmith and the owner of the white van and car which were hit said he is still in shock from the incident.

He said: 'It didn't feel like I woke up, yesterday, everything was in a haze, I lost track of time, it was just a very odd day.'

'I heard an almighty bang outside, I looked out the window and noticed the car and van had gone,' he said.

Mr Ashton was in bed when the truck came storming down the street, first hitting a parked Ford Fiesta before crushing his van and then his wife's Nissan Qashqai.

He said he was 'completely shocked' at the damage it caused, adding: 'I was gutted.'

'I went outside and saw absolute carnage. There were walls demolished, our cars had gone, and one of the neighbours' cars had gone as well.

'Then I turned around and said, 'Oh there's my van! Why is it over there? Why is it five feet in the air? And why is it that funny shape?'

Ashton said didn't know what made the HGV driver crash in the leafy residential village, but had taken down the his registration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jafYp_0fTr3Jiz00
Anthony Ashton's wife's car took the brunt of the hit as it was crushed 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CIjsi_0fTr3Jiz00
Damage to the HGV was minimal compared to the extensive damage on the other three vehicles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RBvj4_0fTr3Jiz00

'The HGV hit a Fiesta which was parked behind my van, it then hit my van, hit the Qashqai and demolished four garden walls and then into the church walls.

'My wife's car is in pieces still outside the house at the moment but my van was picked up by recovery and the insurance then picked it up,' he continued.

Mr Ashton said: 'I have my own locksmith business and now I've lost quite a lot of my tools which were in the van, there were 15 years of tools in there and my tool machine is in two pieces which is my biggest earner.'

Anthony claims the truck may have done up to £5,000 worth of damage, with many of the tools that were in his van left mangled and unusable.

He said: 'I'm pretty sure 90 per cent are lost or broken, he said.

'My key cutting machine for one, that's £1,500. I've got some of them back, but I'm not sure what is working.'

Sharing on Facebook, Ashton wrote: 'Just a quick message to all my customers, I'm out of action for a couple of days. My van (and the Mrs car) have been written off this morning. A wagon has hit them whist parked outside the house and absolutely devastated them.

'No one injured at all, everyone is fine. Just no work being done for a couple of days.'

The owner of AA Locksmith NW said: 'I already have a courtesy van so I can continue my work which I'm really glad about, it's been a life saver and the emergency services on site allowed to get some of my tools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mTNi_0fTr3Jiz00
 Police, fire and ambulance attended to the scene where no one was hurt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y8Mv4_0fTr3Jiz00
Four garden walls and the church walls were knocked down in the collision
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4USmfL_0fTr3Jiz00
The incident has rocked Moss Bank Way and Mr Ashton is 'bloody gutted' about his van 

'The help from the police and fire on the scene was really good and every single neighbour has offered help, it been quite heartwarming,' Mr Ashton said.

Blackburn Road, Egerton, between Cross Guns and Thomas Egerton pub was closed throughout the morning of the incident.

The Greater Manchester Police said: 'We were called shortly after 7.30am to a report of a multi-vehicle collision on Blackburn Road, Egerton.

'No injuries have been reported and enquiries into the cause of the collision are ongoing.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two, 32, shares horrific pictures of a barbecue accident which left her garden engulfed in flames – after she used LIGHTER fluid to start it up

A woman who accidentally torched her garden shed with lighter fluid in a barbeque accident has shared images of the damage. Mother-of-two Chloe Caudery was terrified when the blaze broke out at her home in Bellingdon, Buckinghamshire, on Thursday, April 21. The 32-year-old was having trouble starting up her barbeque...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Elderly couple are killed, 5,000 people ordered to evacuate and 200 homes are destroyed in devastating New Mexico wildfire which has wiped out more than 5,700acres

A raging New Mexico wildfire has killed two people and destroyed hundreds of homes as fire fighters struggle to contain the flames. The McBride Fire has destroyed more than 200 homes since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every summer.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hgv#Vehicles#Cctv#Guns#Traffic Accident#The White Van#Ford
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Listen to the terrifying mayday call for help made by a father as he and his son were being 'crushed by furniture' after their yacht struck a reef

A father and son were saved after a 'distressing' night being crushed and calling for help inside a yacht after their vessel struck a reef and began to fill with water. Darren South's mayday calls went out as authorities conducted a frantic search and rescue in wild weather conditions off Rottnest Island near Perth.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
Daily Mail

US couple complained they were feeling ill and suffered convulsions before being found dead in Bahamas' luxury Sandals resort as another man was discovered lifeless in nearby villa

A US couple staying at the luxury Sandals resort in the Bahamas suffered convulsions and complained of feeling ill before their death, detectives said. After being alerted to the death of a man in a luxury villa, police discovered the bodies of the couple in a second villa, the police statement says.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Couple Found Dead After Being Electrocuted While Creating Art Using Dangerous Method That's Popular on TikTok

Wisconsin police said two people died while attempting to use a dangerous wood-burning technique that has become popular on social media. On Thursday, the Marathon County Sheriff's Office announced the findings of an investigation into the deaths of 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi, a couple found dead in a house fire on April 6.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Daily Mail

Woman's heartbreaking farewell to her best friend who died two weeks after she was a pillion passenger in a motorbike accident that also claimed her father on his 60th birthday

The best friend of a teenager killed when she and her father went on a motorbike joyride for his birthday has shared a heartbreaking tribute to the 'beautiful soul'. Alan, 60, and Hannah Atherton, 19, were out on a ride for his 60th on April 18 when they collided with a silver sedan on the Bruce Highway, south of Mackay, in northern Queensland at about 10.30am.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

The home so filthy that it's declared a BIOHAZARD: Cleaner reveals horrifying conditions inside elderly couple's home with no running water or gas and filled with piles of rubbish because of '20 years of hoarding'

A professional cleaner has revealed horrifying photos of a rat-infested house swamped in chest-high piles of rubbish that was so filthy it was declared a 'biohazard'. George Mensah, 58, who runs Merseyside House Clearance, shared clips of the disgusting property in Liverpool, which was lived in by an elderly couple who 'hoarded for 20 years' and had no running water or gas.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

355K+
Followers
36K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy