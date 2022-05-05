ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We’re hair experts – the dye colors which are easiest to maintain & mistakes you’re making which are damaging your locks

BESIDES a chic haircut or extensions, the obvious route to go when trying to switch up your look is dying your locks.

And while choosing a color to dye your hair, you'll want to keep in mind which hair dye colors are the hardest to upkeep, and how to ensure your hair stays healthy during the process.

Experts revealed what colors will be easier to maintain than others, and how to ensure your tresses remain healthy despite dying or bleaching Credit: Getty
Blonde was cited as one of the hardest hair colors to maintain Credit: Getty

Two hair experts keyed us in on what colors you can bet will be easy to maintain, and exactly how to make sure your tresses are healthy and bouncy despite dying or bleaching them.

COLORS THAT ARE EASIEST & HARDEST TO MAINTAIN

The easiest shade to maintain is brunette, according to Tiffany Young, trichologist and founder of ThinHairThick.

She said you should consider using a demi-permanent (which lasts longer than semi-permanent) color which coats the hair shaft. The color deposit also has the added benefit of plumping up the hair cuticle which makes the hair appear fuller.

Young also cited red and blonde as the hardest hues to maintain.

"Vibrant reds tend to fade quickly after a fresh color job. The highly reflective red color pigments fade quickly due to common external factors such as hard water and sun oxidation.

"It is best to preserve your color by using a color-safe shampoo-and even consider using a pigmented shampoo.

"Blonde shades also tend to lose their tone quickly. Most blonde toners will only last temporarily. The end result is a brassy or off-colored hue which can be refreshed by using pigmented color shampoos intended for blonde hair."

Young specified that blondes will want to look for a purple-based shampoo toner which will chase away yellow tones.

KEEPING HAIR HEALHY DURING DYING/BLEACHING PROCESS

David Gray, who has owned a hair salon for over 5 years, and is the CEO of TalkingTan gave some insight on how to keep your hair healthy when bleaching or dying it.

He explained: "To start with, it's essential to choose a bleach that has nourishing ingredients and is of low volume.

"Low volume developers produce weaker bleach but are ultimately less harmful, so opt for 10- or 20- volume and Brazilian Bond Builder and Olaplex to minimize damage."

Gray also mentioned that when bleaching hair that is already dyed, it won't lighten as much and it will cause more damage to your hair.

He warned to not leave bleach on for longer than 30 minutes at a time, as there's a higher chance of it coming out patchy if it was previously dyed as well.

Moreover, Gray said you shouldn't wash your hair 24 hours before you intend on bleaching it to "give time for the natural oils on your scalp to build up as they work to protect you from bleach damage."

Gray gave a helpful tip for bleaching and dying naturally darker hair: "You will need to go slow with the lightening process and, for the least amount of damage, you should bleach your hair multiple times, with at least 10 days between each session.

"It goes a long way to use a deep conditioner in between to boost hair repair."

The hair expert mentioned that purple or blue bleach powder is ideal as it can reduce brassiness, and it is best if you can find a kit that comes with both that and a developer or peroxide.

Be sure to use a plastic bowl and brush to mix and apply the bleach because it can react with metal, Gray advised.

And lastly, Gray gave a reminder to let hair air dry after you have washed it to avoid additional damage.

Hair Colour, Natural Hair, Hair Conditioner, Blonde Hair, Long Hair
