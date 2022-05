If you want to know where to find Elden Ring Smithing Stones then you're not alone. These are a vital resource to upgrade weapons, with many areas soft gated by weapon levels. Tier 1 Smithing Stones will be all you have to find initially, but eventually you'll need Tier 2, Tier 3, 4, 5, and so on. By finding and essentially spending Smithing Stones as an upgrade currency you can advance a weapons from +1 all though way to +25, although you'll need Elden Ring Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones to reach that final stage. It's worth noting that while smithing stones upgrade generic weapons, there are also Elden Ring Somber Smithing Stones which are used to upgrade unique named weapons. So check that guide if you need those instead.

