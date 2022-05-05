ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long-running Home and Away cast member announces shock departure from the Channel Seven show

By Mary Mrad
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Home and Away star Lukas Radovich has announced his departure from the Channel Seven show.

The 27-year-old actor revealed on Instagram on Thursday he will be leaving the soap after five years.

'What an incredible ride. I can't really express how the last 5 years has felt or impacted my life so I'll keep it short. I'll miss the job, but most importantly I'll miss the people,' Lukas wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JP7sz_0fTqzt1p00
Quit: Home and Away star Lukas Radovich (pictured) has announced his departure from the Channel Seven show

'A special mention to @tony_gardiner for directing my final block with empathy. And thanks to the FANS OF THE SHOW who've made the experience unforgettable.'

'Also having my parents and @liamforcadilla appear as extras in my final episodes fills my heart. Until the next thing - catch you on the flipside.'

Lukas has played the role of Ryder Jackson on Home and Away since 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PALdy_0fTqzt1p00
Moving on: The 27-year-old actor revealed on Instagram on Thursday, he will be leaving the soap after five years

In January, Lukas revealed the most challenging scene to film was last year's season finale which saw Ryder buried alive in a coffin for a video challenge.

In the episode, Ryder was buried alive by his friend Theo, played by actor Matt Evans.

The men stage a prank to raise funds in order to repay a debt owed to Ryder's mother, Roo Stewart, played by Georgie Parker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V6cHx_0fTqzt1p00
However, it all goes horribly wrong when Theo is injured and Ryder becomes trapped in a coffin that is buried underground.

'When I saw that the call sheet just had my name on it for the entire day, I knew it was going to be big,' he told 7Entertainment.

'It was challenging to learn, and to be covered in dirt for such a long time. But it was also the most rewarding.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43kMeJ_0fTqzt1p00
Role: Lukas has played the role of Ryder Jackson on Home and Away since 2017

