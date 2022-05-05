ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lViC4_0fTqykR900

The Cincinnati Reds (3-21) and Milwaukee Brewers (17-8) meet Thursday to close out a 3-game series at American Family Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Reds vs. Brewers odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Milwaukee leads 2-0.

The Reds are reeling, having lost each of their last 8 contests and 19 of their last 20 games. Cincy pitchers have filed a Boeing ERA (7.29) across that 20-game span and the club is 0-8 in games decided by 5 runs or more.

The Brewers are 7-1 since April 26. Milwaukee hurlers have held foes under 4 runs in 6 of those 8 games, and it won Wednesday’s game 18-4.

Reds at Brewers projected starters

RHP Hunter Greene vs. RHP Adrian Houser

Greene (1-3, 6.00 ERA) is making his 5th start of the season. He has a 1.61 WHIP, 5.0 BB/9 and 11.0 K/9 through 18 IP.

  • Has allowed 18 base runners (including 8 BB) over his last 7 2/3 IP.
  • Has thus far logged a tough strength of schedule with starts against the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers and a road turn at Coors Field to face the Colorado Rockies.

Houser (2-2, 2.53 ERA) owns a 1.17 WHIP, 4.2 BB/9 and 6.8 K/9 through 21 1/3 IP across 4 starts.

  • Posted a 3.22 ERA in 142 1/3 IP last season (including a 2.81 ERA at home).
  • Current Cincinnati batters own a high-contact 1.072 OPS against him.

Reds at Brewers odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated 8:20 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Reds +175 (bet $100 to win $175) | Brewers -220 (bet $220 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Reds +1.5 (-120) | Brewers -1.5 (+100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Reds at Brewers picks and predictions

Prediction

Brewers 4, Reds 3

Betting against a streak like this draws a shaved-down-unit play for me, but the REDS (+175) are worth a look. The starters amount to some play on the Cincy side and fade on the Milwaukee side, and the Cincinnati offense having a .252 batting average on balls in play on the road is a situation ripe for some buoyancy.

Consider a lesser play and then a line watch for added partial-unit insurance at a better price as the game approaches. Wednesday’s Cincinnati price jumped some 40 cents-plus in some parts of the market. The Reds aren’t the predicted winner, but they have enough of a chance to warrant some action on tags like this.

Other parts of the market have the Reds getting +110 here: PASS.

Right-handers hem in both offenses a bit. Greene has deserved a better fate than the bloated surface numbers that show in his line. The Milwaukee bullpen is in good shape.

TAKE THE UNDER 7.5 (-108).

