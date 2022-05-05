5 Ways To Wear the Viral Balletcore Trend

Virginie Viard debuted her Cruise 2022 collection for Chanel earlier this week at the Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel, inviting the house’s celebrity friends to the presentation. The runway was an ode to the late Karl Lagerfeld. “To me, Monaco is a matter of feelings above all. That’s Karl, Caroline, Charlotte. From very early on, I knew we would hold a show there, and more precisely at the Beach Hotel,” the designer explained. “Besides, Karl was dreaming about it. From this magnificent venue, one can glimpse his villa, La Vigie. I will never forget the times I spent there: terraces and balconies, big umbrellas, baskets of flowers — so much beauty.” The garments and accessories were inspired by ballet, with looks featuring pointe shoes, tennis racquet-shaped bags and more.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO