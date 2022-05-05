ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Ways To Wear the Viral Balletcore Trend

Hypebae
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefined by tulle skirts, corsets, sheer fabrics, flats and more, the balletcore aesthetic is one of the latest fashion trends to sweep TikTok. As the world slowly opens up, we’re putting away our sweats and loungewear, opting for dressy garments and accessories instead. In the latest installment of...

hypebae.com

Hypebae

See All the Celebrities at Chanel's Cruise 2022 Show

Virginie Viard debuted her Cruise 2022 collection for Chanel earlier this week at the Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel, inviting the house’s celebrity friends to the presentation. The runway was an ode to the late Karl Lagerfeld. “To me, Monaco is a matter of feelings above all. That’s Karl, Caroline, Charlotte. From very early on, I knew we would hold a show there, and more precisely at the Beach Hotel,” the designer explained. “Besides, Karl was dreaming about it. From this magnificent venue, one can glimpse his villa, La Vigie. I will never forget the times I spent there: terraces and balconies, big umbrellas, baskets of flowers — so much beauty.” The garments and accessories were inspired by ballet, with looks featuring pointe shoes, tennis racquet-shaped bags and more.
Hypebae

Margesherwood's Latest Campaign Offers a Genderless Utopia

Korean accessories brand Margesherwood unveiled a new, genderless campaign that offers a peek into the off-duty lives of party people. The campaign also introduces the brand’s latest silhouette, the PIPING Tote. Shot in various locations across London, the campaign marks a slight departure for the typically muted aesthetic of...
Hypebae

9 Women Style UNION LOS ANGELES Collabs

UNION LOS ANGELES‘ Nike and Jordan collaborations have amassed a loyal following thanks to the brand’s masterful use of color and storytelling. For this week’s Instagram roundup, we’re highlighting how our Hypebae community of style enthusiasts put together a lewk with their UNION kicks, pairing them with everything from leather flares and faux fur bags to double knee denim and tank tops.
Hypebae

Jean Paul Gaultier Taps Lotta Volkova for Latest Collaboration

Following its partnerships with Glenn Martens and sacai’s Chitose Abe, Jean Paul Gaultier has now joined forces with stylist Lotta Volkova on a new collection. Volkova is known for her unique creative direction and aesthetic, having been one of the key names behind Vetements‘ breakthrough as the brand’s in-house stylist. She has also worked with Demna for Balenciaga, in addition to Miu Miu‘s new direction with the ever-so-popular mini skirt sets.
Hypebae

2022 Bafta TV Awards Red Carpet: Here Are The Best Dressed Celebrities

Just when you thought awards season was over, the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards arrives with jaw-dropping red carpet looks from our favorite British celebrities. Derby Girls and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan stole the show in an effervescent bubblegum pink gown, adorned with a joyfully oversized bow on her shoulder and made complete by a delightfully forty hem. Fellow British actor Tahirah Sharif followed suit as the starlet wore a strapless floor-length gown featuring a pale pink floral bodice and a tiered baby blue skirt.
Hypebae

Crep Protect Releases New Ultimate Starter Pack

Premium sneaker-cleaning brand Crep Protect has released its newest product: the Ultimate Starter Pack, helping you to keep your sneakers clean, no matter where you are. The new starter pack features 3 of Crep Protect’s most popular products in a handy travel-sized edition. Featuring the Crep Protect Spray and Cure Foam in 50ml bottles, the pack also includes 6 Crep Protect Wipes which are each individually sealed for the ultimate moisture. Perfect for cleaning on-the-go, the Cure Foam is a waterless solution that traps dirt and grime, making it easy to remove with its built-in brush. For added protection and prevention, the signature Crep Protect Spray is included to coat your sneakers from rain and dirt.
Hypebae

Dior's FW22 Campaign Fuses Past and Present

Dior‘s new Fall/Winter 2022 campaign aims to bring the history of the brand into the contemporary world, through a series of sleek group portraits shot by photographer Alice Mann. The new campaign is centred around strength and unity and seeks to evoke messages of sisterhood, self-affirmation and power. The...
Hypebae

How To Do Chrome Nails at Home Like a Pro

Out of all the current nail trends, chrome nails have been at the top of our celebrity Instagram feeds, from red carpet events to off-duty sightings. They’re glam enough to be on-trend but subtle enough to not take away with your day-to-day wear. If you want to do your own chrome manicure at home, keep reading as we break down everything you should know about achieving the look.
Hypebae

Upgrade Your Activewear Lineup With BLOCH's Pilates and Yoga Gear

For those on the hunt for stylish activewear, look no further than BLOCH, an Australian brand creating gear for pilates, yoga and barre. The label first began as a dancewear company, going from creating shoes for dancers to designing activewear collections for fitness enthusiasts. Apart from its signature Studio Shoes, which are designed to be worn for added support and comfort during workouts, the brand is loved for its cropped tops, leggings and more.
