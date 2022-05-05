ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha Everyday: OrthoNebraska

By Carly Beckman
WOWT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dave Webber talks to OrthoNebraska about...

www.wowt.com

Comments / 1

Related
WOWT

Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday. Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release. The Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
WHO 13

2 killed in northwest Iowa crash

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a Dodge van was driving west on 310th Street, and a truck was heading south on U.S. 75. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was stopped at U.S. 18 facing east, waiting to turn south on U.S. 75.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
WHO 13

Sink hole opens at Des Moines shopping center

DES MOINES, Iowa- A sinkhole was discovered behind Hy-Vee at the Uptown Shopping Center at 42nd Street and University in Des Moines on Wednesday. The owner of the building was resurfacing the pavement when a machine fell through the concrete, which resulted in a 10 foot deep sinkhole, exposing the foundation of the building and […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Local
Nebraska Government
Omaha, NE
Health
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
St. Joseph Post

Lincoln man dies from wounds sustained in Beatrice police shooting

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A southeastern Nebraska police chief says a man shot by a Beatrice police officer in a confrontation following a high-speed chase has died. Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang tells radio station KWBE that 35-year-old Bradley Allen of Lincoln died Tuesday afternoon — nearly three days after the Saturday night shooting. Lang said Allen had led officers on a high-speed chase in Gage County that exceeded 100 mph at times. Allen eventually fled the vehicle on foot and was later confronted by a Beatrice officer.
BEATRICE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wowt#Orthonebraska
98.1 KHAK

Another Mountain Lion Sighting Near Des Moines This Week [PHOTOS]

In February of this year, WHO13 in Des Moines reported a mountain lion sighting in Dallas County, which the DNR confirmed. It's believed that the creature was captured for the second time on a trail camera in central Iowa this week. Though it is speculation, there isn't a population of cougars resident to the state, so it may very well be the same big cat.
DES MOINES, IA
WOWT

Omaha man sentenced to life in prison

He's added more than 120 other muscle cars to his collection and it's right here in Omaha. 6 On Your Side: New funds available for COVID-19 impacted renters. The first two rounds of federal COVID cash for rental assistance topped 35 million dollars impacting more than $82,000 people across the metro.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

6 On Your Side: Crashes at dangerous West Omaha intersection

Only on 6: Nurse waits by patient's side for donor match. It's been four months since these two nurses last saw each other. Science and compassion brought them together. The man was taken into custody after a chase. Push to fill jobs during Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Omaha. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Shots fired near Omaha community center

A man accused of killing his fiance in July 2020 is found guilty of first-degree murder. 121 graduates were honored Tuesday at the South Omaha Metro campus. 6 News is in the middle of it all hearing both sides of the argument from fired-up Nebraskans. 27,000 lbs. of Omaha beef...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Based Grocery Store Inching Closer To 500 Layoffs

An Iowa-based grocery store chain is inching closer to an unprecedented number of layoffs and demotions this week. Hy-Vee officials announced on Friday that they would be having yet another round of major layoffs within the company, according to reports. The major retailer laid off 57 corporate employees from their...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

The Associated Press has updated its exclusive 2018 dataset on hazard levels, condition ratings, inspections and emergency action plans for dams in the United States. With that, our digital center has created maps and searchable databases for our readers to look at the condition of more than 2,000 dams throughout the country including those in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Bellevue woman's murder sentence upheld

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Bellevue woman convicted of murder will not be getting her prison sentence reduced. The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday upheld the 60-year-to-life sentence handed down to Alisia Cooke in Sarpy County in 2018. Cooke was convicted of second-degree murder in connection with the 2018 slaing of...
BELLEVUE, NE
KCAU 9 News

Big cat caught on cougar cam in Iowa… again

"We've had several reports this winter of a mountain lion in Webster County," said Evelsizer. "As that area and this part of Dallas County are connected by the Des Moines River valley, this would suggest that one animal has been using the corridor for cover and food this winter."
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

When Can You Legally Turn Left on a Red Light in Iowa?

It's painful to roll up to an intersection where you know you have to turn left, just to miss the green light. Having to turn left and wait for the light to change seems to take forever. I'm not sure what's worse, waiting for the arrow to turn green, or waiting for a train. Both are equally unbearable. Can you tell I'm impatient?
IOWA STATE
AccuWeather

15 inches of snow makes Nebraska look like 'middle of winter' in early May

Portions of interstates were shut down and numerous traffic accidents were reported amid a blast of winter weather on the second day of May in the Nebraska Panhandle. It can certainly snow in May, something that residents of parts of western Nebraska learned Monday as a heavy dose of fresh powder closed highways and led to several accidents. Some places in the Nebraska Panhandle picked up nearly a foot or more of snow on the second day of May.
NEBRASKA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Morel Mushroom Season is Late, Not Ruined

(Shenandoah, IA) Cold, windy spring days have left Iowa’s morel mushroom harvest delayed. By this date, mushroom hunters are typically thick in forested areas collecting the delicacies that only appear for a short time every spring. Matt Moles is park manager for the Iowa D-N-R’s Waubonsie State Park in Fremont County. He says his office has been receiving numerous calls from people asking if morels have been popping up yet in the park. While a few hunters have started reporting success in parts of southern Iowa and southeast Nebraska, Moles says a good rain followed by some warm days could lead to a jump-start in the season.
SHENANDOAH, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy