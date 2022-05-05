ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor on Hand as Caltech Breaks Ground on New Sustainability Center

By EDDIE RIVERA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom Wednesday sang the praises of Caltech and the state of California while Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo went further and asserted his oft-repeated refrain that “Pasadena is the center of the universe,” as both helped break ground for Caltech’s new Resnick Sustainability Center....

