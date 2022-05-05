Governor on Hand as Caltech Breaks Ground on New Sustainability Center

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. Plastic pollution is one of the major environmental concerns of our time. When ingested by animals, plastic can have various negative effects like blocked airways, reduced energy consumption or disturbed hormone levels. In humans, high concentrations of airborne plastic particles can lead to respiratory diseases including an increased risk of lung cancer. While most research focuses on aquatic environments, plastic particles in the atmosphere are transported to the remotest places on Earth, like the Arctic or secluded mountain areas. Nanoplastics (<1"‰Î¼m) are suspected ofÂ posing a greater threat than microplastics (<5"‰mm) due to their higher concentrations and smaller sizes, which allow them to enter cellular tissue and accumulate in various organs including the heart and brain. But measuring such small, airborne particles can be a challenge.

