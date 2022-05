Gas prices are increasing again, approaching the record high we met in March. AAA reports the new average gas price in the Raleigh area is $4.10 per gallon, one of the largest weekly increases the state has seen. That means gas prices in Raleigh are almost 27 cents higher than a month ago and stand $1.37 higher than a year ago, AAA reports. Find the least expensive gas in your area.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO