ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

First Suspect in January Armed Robbery Case Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charge

wlds.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first of a quartet of suspects allegedly involved in an armed robbery in Jacksonville from January has pleaded guilty to charges in Morgan County Court on Tuesday afternoon. 41 year old Edith...

wlds.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Alton man charged in armed robbery

EDWARDSVILLE - An Alton man was charged in early March for a February armed robbery, according to court documents released Thursday. Jakhari R. Alexander, 20, of Alton, was charged March 2 with two counts of armed robbery and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, all Class X felonies; and aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony.
ALTON, IL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, IL
Morgan County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Morgan County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WCIA

Man charged after damage done to gaming machines

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced 41-year-old Teejay T. Foltz was charged on Friday with one count of burglary and one count of criminal damage to property. The charges allege that on April 20, Foltz entered a building, 32 Below, located at 101 North Walnut Street in Strasburg, Illinois […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Morgan County Court#Jacksonville Police
WCIA

2 correctional officers under investigation

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Administration has recently ordered an investigation into two Sangamon County Correctional Officers for allegations of misconduct. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, the investigation is a result of some information obtained during a routine search last week. Sheriff Campbell said one correctional officer is on administrative […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced to prison for first degree murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 55 years in prison for first degree murder in relation to the death of Shemilah Sanders in 2020. Decatur Police went to a location near the Garfield underpass in response to a report of a shooting with injuries on June 6, 2020. When they arrived […]
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
WCIA

Officers find drugs, stolen gun in man’s home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is behind bars after officers said they found drugs and a stolen gun in his house early Friday morning. In a news release, officials stated the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office D.I.R.T. executed a search warrant at the home of Contavious Kidd, near North 22nd and Montgomery Lane in Springfield. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Drug charges filed against 4 Tuesday

EDWARDSVILLE - Felony charges were filed Tuesday in several drug-related cases by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Ernest Stevenson Jr., 56, of the 600 block of State Street, Madison, was charged April 26 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.
WCIA

Crime Stoppers seeking information on attempted robbery

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This week, Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding an attempted robbery that happened on April 20. At around 11:35 p.m., police officers were dispatched to the B-Spirits Gas Station on West Main Street in response to a report of an attempted robbery. When officers arrived at […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
JC Post

KBI helps make large meth distribution bust

BARBER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Barber County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Medicine Lodge Police Department, the Pratt County Sheriff’s Office, and the Harper County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Friday for methamphetamine-related charges, according to a media release from the KBI.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
WCIA

Man arrested twice in last week for burglary, meth possession

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Arcola Police Department announced on Thursday that its officers arrested a man for burglary and possession of methamphetamine two times in the last week John Chancellor was arrested on April 28 on an arrest warrant for criminal trespass to property; he later admitting to committing vehicle burglaries in Arcola. During […]
ARCOLA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy