Verizon has Apple's 5G iPhone SE on sale for the low price of $0 (no trade-in)

With all of the publicity that is generated when a rogue Apple AirTag is used to stalk unsuspecting victims, The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Apple is now having issues with AirTags that result in alerts being sent to users who aren't being stalked at all. While the device was designed to help people keep tabs on small items that they are apt to lose such as key chains, the AirTags have been used by criminals to follow the whereabouts of certain car models that bring high returns in the stolen car market.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO