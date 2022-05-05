ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Verizon has Apple's 5G iPhone SE on sale for the low price of $0 (no trade-in)

By Adrian Diaconescu
Phone Arena
 4 days ago

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Given that multiple recent reports have painted the third-gen iPhone SE a rather bleak picture of weak global demand and shrinking production, it was clearly only a matter of time until Apple's cheapest 5G-enabled handset...

www.phonearena.com

Phone Arena

Pixel 7 Pro render hints at major new camera feature or mistakenly leaves out hardware component

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Consumers turned off of the Pixel 6 series by the high profile issues and bugs have been waiting for the Pixel 7 series hoping that Google does a better job with another year under its belt. A site named @TechGoing has published case renders that supposedly include renders of the Pixel 7 Pro.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

UScellular commits to not raise prices on postpaid and prepaid plans through 2023

While many US carriers have started to raise prices of older plans to force customers to switch to newer, more expensive ones, UScellular has just confirmed that its customers are protected against such tactics. The US carrier announced today that all its postpaid and prepaid plans are price protected through 2023.
ECONOMY
Phone Arena

Rumor: Google Pixel 6a production begins

Several rumors have pointed to a May unveiling for Google's next budget phone, the Pixel 6a, and now new evidence has emerged that launch is approaching. Frequent tipster Mukul Sharma says that the production of the Pixel 6a has started in some Asian countries, which is all the more proof that an announcement is not far off.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Samsung continues the Galaxy A series Android 12 rollout

After updating most of its new and old flagships to Android 12, Samsung is now focusing to bringing its Galaxy A series phone to the latest version of the OS. Obviously, only those eligible for Android 12 will be getting the update, so if your phone is older than two years, chances are that you won’t receive it.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

iPhone 15 might remove Lightning port but Apple has bigger charging problems

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author. As the EU is closing in on introducing a new law that will require phone-makers (amongst other manufacturers) to remove all proprietary charging ports from their devices and switch to USB-C (the port regarded as the gold standard when it comes to charging and data transfer), we all have our eyes on Cupertino...
CELL PHONES
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

New TV spot for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 includes a reference to an OG iPhone ad

Samsung has recently released a new 30-second television advertisement for its two foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The former carries a 6.2-inch AMOLED display that reveals a tablet-sized 7.6-inch screen when opened like a book. The latter is a small 4.2-inch pocketable device that flips open to become a smartphone with a tall and thin 6.7-inch display (sporting an exterior 1.9-inch screen for notifications, messages, and the like).
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Dish loses more wireless subscribers in Q1 although its 5G build out is on track

Dish Chairman Charles Ergen has always wanted to run a wireless firm. That's why Dish spent $6.21 billion, second behind the $7.9 billion that T-Mobile spent, to acquire 600MHz low-band spectrum back in 2017. Dish ended up having an important role to play in the T-Mobile-Sprint merger helping to grease the wheels so that the merger could get FCC and Justice Department approval.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Garmin Forerunner 255 outed in agency listing, launch seems imminent

One of the most beloved and popular Garmin sports watches is finally on track to get its new iteration very soon. The upcoming Garmin Forerunner 255 has been discovered on the Singapore Government agency website (via Gadgets&Wearables), hinting at an imminent launch, but the listing also provided a few interesting insights into the new watch.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro specs leak paint a familiar picture

The iPhone 14 series will deliver two widely different smartphone experiences this year. The iPhone 14 and 14 Max will look different than the iPhone 14 Pro and Pr Max. Moreover, they’ll pack different specs if reports are accurate. This will let Apple differentiate the non-Pro and Pro models better than before. And a new iPhone 14 Pro specs leak gives us an idea of what the best iPhone Pro experience will look like this year.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar

The recent update to Android 12 QPR3 Beta 3, which is the latest beta release for the June Quarterly Pixel Feature Drop due to drop on June 6th, returned an iconic icon to the status bar on the top of compatible Pixel displays. We are talking about the vibration mode icon. As one Reddit member with the handle schrombear wrote, "12QPR3 Beta 3 brought the vibration icon back to the status bar + a toggle for it! But strangely, the icon isn't shown on the lockscreen (hopefully just a bug)."
CELL PHONES
MarketWatch

Aecom profit rises 6% as it discloses Russia exit expense

Aecom ACM, -0.59% shares fell 3% in premarket trades Monday after it said its second-quarter net income increased by 5.6% to $41.6 million, or 29 cents a share, from $39.36 million, or 26 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income for the engineering and infrastructure company fell to 34 cent a share from 59 cents a share. The latest period included a $69 million pre-tax expense from Aecom's previously announced decision to exit its Russia business. Revenue fell 1.6% to $3.21 billion. Wall Street analysts expected Aecom to earn 78 cent a share on revenue of $1.63 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. Aecom reiterated its forecast for adjusted 2022 earnings of $3.30 to $3.50 a share, against an analyst target of $3.43 a share. Shares of Aecom are down 8% so far in 2022, compared to a 13.5% loss by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Phone Arena

Apple needs to exterminate bug causing AirTags stalking false alarms

With all of the publicity that is generated when a rogue Apple AirTag is used to stalk unsuspecting victims, The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Apple is now having issues with AirTags that result in alerts being sent to users who aren't being stalked at all. While the device was designed to help people keep tabs on small items that they are apt to lose such as key chains, the AirTags have been used by criminals to follow the whereabouts of certain car models that bring high returns in the stolen car market.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Spotify is shutting down one of its apps this month

Services like Spotify test new features all the time. Sometimes these tests take the form of standalone apps that may or may not remain available for too long. That’s exactly what happened with one of Spotify’s previous tests that involved radio stations. Originally introduced back in 2018, the Spotify Stations app will be closed this month.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Amazon Prime Video show screws up iPhone product placement

Are you such a smartphone enthusiast that you check out which phone models are being carried by those walking around you whenever you're out? Do you pay special attention to mobile devices used on television shows and movies? Do you get upset when a script takes precedence over reality (in other words, does it bug you when a character is seen holding an iPhone in a show or movie that clearly takes place prior to 2007?
TV & VIDEOS
Phone Arena

New dummy unit shows how big the cutouts on iPhone 14 Pro Max could be

Leaker ShrimpApplePro, who was the first to report on iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max's new design, has today shared images and a video of an iPhone 14 Pro Max 3D-printed dummy unit. It is presumably based on specifications that Apple has sent to accessory makers and gives us an idea of the changes that the new model will bring.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time

Although Motorola was amongst the first companies to release a foldable phone, the Lenovo-owned manufacturer didn't launch a successor to its second foldable phone, the 2020 Razr 5G, in 2021, but as a report had said, we are likely to see a new, completely redesigned Razr this year. The first...
CELL PHONES

