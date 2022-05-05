ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

Murphytown residents voice cell tower concerns

By W. Curt Vincent Editor
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 4 days ago
ELIZABETHTOWN — Residents of the Murphytown community brought concerns about radiation to the county commissioners on Monday, but were told that commissioners’ hands were tied.

“We’re a small community, and the cell tower being discussed is only one-half mile from another cell tower,” said Albert Beatty, a spokesperson for the group and former county commissioner himself. “If they put that cell tower up, just 3,000 feet from the other tower, we feel that the radiation given off would be devastating to us.”

Beatty said the decision to allow the cell tower was made by the county’s planning and zoning board on April 19, and that residents adjacent to the property were sent letters on April 4.

He went on to explain there are also solar farms in the area that contribute to the overall concerns.

“We in the community feel like (another cell tower) would overpower our community,” Beatty said. “We’ve been told a cell tower won’t depreciate our property values, but it will stop what can be planted on farms in the area.

“We need the board’s help,” he added.

It quickly became evident, however, that the Board of Commissioners couldn’t help.

“If I lived where you do, Mr. Beatty, I might feel the same,” said County Chair Ray Britt. “But that planning and zoning board makes their own decisions and we can’t act on this now.”

Commissioner Michael Cogdell spent eight years on the planning and zoning board, and said he could recall only one time when residents were against a cell tower and it still happened.

“We turned down a lot of cell tower requests,” he said.

Still, the board was unified in tell Beatty that they couldn’t stop the planning and zoning board’s decision.

“We can ask (County Manager Greg Martin) to look into it, but if they’ve approved it there may not be anything we can do,” said Commissioner Charles Ray Peterson.

Allen Johnson, the county attorney, told Beatty that he feels everything was done legally.

“All criteria was met, but the community has a legal recourse if they choose to do that,” he said. “They have 30 days to appeal the (planning and zoning board’s) decision.”

That gives the Murphytown community until May 19 to appeal.

In other action Monday, the county …

— Presented a proclamation for Nurses Week.

— Presented a proclamation for Hurricane Preparedness Week

— Presented a proclamation for Public Works Week.

— At the request of Grant Pait, director of the county’s parks and recreation department, commissioners OK’d purchasing gymnasium bleachers for $45,946 for the King Street Gymnasium; the purchase of lighting for field No. 2 at the Bladen County Park for $80,000; and a contract for the installation of those lights for $35.758.

— Accepted a bid from Devane Builders of Elizabethtown to replace the roof and gutters on the dormitory and classroom building at the county training center at a cost of $188,028.

— Chose not to approve a memorandum of understanding with Charter Communications for a broadband services grant.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.

