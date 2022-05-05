Travel to Alcatraz, the Golden Gate Bridge and More This June with TICKET TO RIDE: SAN FRANCISCO

Click here to read the full article. It’s a toss up when it comes to deciding who has the better view: the residents of the brand-new home at 638 Siena Way, which overlooks the fourth green of the Bel-Air Country Club, or the golfers who are able to see this modernist manse when hitting the links. This newly constructed residence was designed by renowned architect Zoltan Pali, known for his minimalist, modern California homes, and recently came on the market for $47.5 million. The exterior features Indiana limestone and curved bronze metalwork that greatly complements the clean lines and angular shapes....

