ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

8 Ways Your Website Content May Be Hurting Your Business (and How to Fix Them)

By Ekalavya Hansaj
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XriGR_0fTqqQRp00

Approximately three out of four consumers use the internet at least once a month to find local businesses, according to data collected by BrightLocal in its 2018 Local Consumer Review Survey . Additionally, 27% of the respondents reported conducting this type of search every single day, though this number increases to 54% for searchers in the ages 18 to 34 range.

The question is: when these potential customers — the people who are actively searching for your products and services — visit your website, is the content it contains compelling them to make a purchase, or is it doing the opposite and driving them away?

Answering this requires taking a close-up, honest look at your current site to consider whether it is effectively attracting and converting your leads. But what is it that you’re looking for?

While a number of factors can ultimately impact your ability to draw visitors in and create a positive user experience, a good place to start is with these eight issues, all of which can ultimately hurt your business.

1. It contains spelling or other word-related errors

If your website isn’t up to par with simple spelling and grammar, it can cause visitors to lose respect for your brand. Because these types of errors are so easy to correct, not doing so makes your company look sloppyor lazy. It’s also a sign that you don’t take your business seriously enough to make sure the content is correct.

A simple fix for eliminating spelling and word-related errors is to hire an editor to go over your content word for word. Alternatively, ask a few members of your management team to comb through all your pages, looking for any issues that jump out to them.

Related: How Good Website Content Helps You Earn Potential Customers

2. It's too SEO-focused

Another common error that businesses make is creating website content that is more focused on search engine optimization (SEO) , rather than content that makes sense for customers or provides any real value.

An example of this is starting your page with “If you’re looking for an Orange County auto mechanic who can service your Orange County vehicle, contact Orange County’s premier auto repair shop located on 123 Main St. in Orange County.”

Is this sentence loaded with some great SEO keywords and phrases? Absolutely. But if you were a customer visiting this site and this was the first thing you read, it doesn’t quite entice you to want to read any further.

3. It doesn't have enough SEO

Just as you don’t want to have too much of a focus on SEO, you don’t want to underdo it, either. Therefore, if you’ve never looked at whether you use enough keywords (or the right keywords) on your site, now is a good time to do just that.

Not sure what phrases people use to find you? One way to figure that out is to go to a search page and start typing in your search. Look at all of the options that automatically populate the search bar. This gives you an idea of the wording that others have used when doing that type of search.

Related: 7 Reasons Why SEO Matters for Every Startup

4. It takes too much brain power to read

Have you ever gone to a website, only to have it use so many words you didn’t know that you left the page more confused than when you arrived? Though sometimes difficult-to-use words are necessary — such as when explaining a product’s specs — if it takes too much brain power for the average person to read, you run the risk that your visitor will click away.

Yale University reports that, when it comes to reading on-screen text, it is ideal to keep the reading level as low as possible for your particular audience. This improves comprehension for all of your consumers, including those who may have cognitive impairments or those who may not read, write or understand English all that well.

5. It doesn't show your personality

Your website content may also be hurting your business if it doesn’t reflect your brand’s personality. If your site’s visitors feel like they’re reading a textbook or content that is otherwise considered fairly flat, there is likely no appeal to want to do business with you.

The three keys to marketing success require getting your customer base to know, like and trust you. Showing your company’s personality is one way to achieve all of these goals. So treat this like you would any other relationship that you want to nurture and strengthen, and use your content to let them in.

6. Focusing more on yourself than the consumer

Some businesses make the mistake of using their website solely to convince their visitors why they as a company are so great. Although some level of pride and boasting about your products or services is okay, your content needs to immediately answer the one question all consumers have: What’s in it for me?

Related: Why You Should Revamp and Enhance Your Website Content

7. Not thinking and speaking toward your target audience

When creating content for your website, it also benefits you to put yourself in the shoes of your target market. What types of questions are they likely to have about your products and services? Additionally, what type of wording would they use?

The more you can think and speak like your target market, the greater your ability to create content that really connects with them. The better you’re able to connect with them, the easier it will be for them to buy from you.

8. Linking to unreputable sources

Linking content within your site to other websites can help improve your search engine rank. This practice is most common in blogs, especially if you’re pointing to research studies that back up what you say or publications that have mentioned your brand — but make sure the sites you're linking to are credible, reputable sources and companies. Otherwise, you run the risk of driving customers away.

Having a website is a must in today’s digital day, but it’s even more important to have a website that helps your brand versus hurting it. You simply work too hard to have your content work against you, so follow these tips to make sure it doesn't.

Related: Essential Tips to Write Appealing Website Content

Comments / 0

Related
@growwithco

7 Steps to Create a TikTok Video for Your Small Business

Small businesses can make a big impact on TikTok by creating the right types of videos. With 1 billion monthly active users as of late 2021, TikTok is steadily increasing in popularity. Many small businesses have begun to adopt this short-form, audio-driven video creation platform as a means of engaging with their customers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creating Content#Search Engine#Content Word#Close Up#Brightlocal
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Marketing
shefinds

The One Social Media App You Should Never Download To Your iPhone–It’s So Dangerous!

When it comes to being cautious about what you download, there’s no doubt that social media apps are the ones experts are usually cautioning us to be on high alert about. Given how many features they boast, how many functions they serve, and how much personal information they usually require from you, it’s no surprise that these apps could be the most detrimental to your online privacy and data. But if you’re doing a little spring cleaning on your phone and want to delete a few apps, there’s one you should start with. This is the one social media app you should never download to your iPhone — it’s so dangerous.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Don't fall for this devious phishing scam, Facebook users warned

A new phishing campaign is targeting the administrators of company pages on Facebook, security researchers have warned. As reported by ZDNet, Abnormal Security has identified emails delivered to Facebook users claiming that their account will be permanently closed if an issue is not rectified urgently. The objective of the scam...
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

Delete cookies on your iPhone to protect your privacy

If you would like to protect your privacy and the ability for third-parties to track their Internet activities or websites you may have visited when using your iPhone. Will be pleased to know that there is an easy way to delete and completly clear cookies from your iPhone, allowing you to remove any Internet history or website data that may be tracking your Internet habits without your knowledge or leaft behind from certain websites.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Facebook is shutting down its podcast platform after less than a year

Facebook is shutting down its podcast platform less than a year after it launched. Creators will be unable to upload new shows to the service as of this week, and the platform will close altogether on June 3rd, reports Bloomberg News. Facebook confirmed the closure of the platform to The Verge but not the specific date.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Facebook is shutting down its podcast service, discontinuing other audio products

“After a year of learning and iterating on audio-first experiences, we’ve decided to simplify our suite of audio tools on Facebook,” a spokesperson from Meta told TechCrunch. “We’re integrating Live Audio Rooms into Facebook Live and we will discontinue our other audio products. We’re constantly evaluating the features we offer so we can focus on the most meaningful experiences.”
INTERNET
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy