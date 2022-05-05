ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Mountain, UT

Vigil planned for Eagle Mountain boys killed in alleged DUI crash

By Matthew Jacobson, KUTV
KUTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — A community is gathering to honor two lives cut short in a tragic crash early this week. Odin Ratliff and Hunter Jackson, both 3 years old, were...

kutv.com

