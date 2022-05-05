Flood Watch issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Calvert COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Calvert County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Tuesday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, water is expected to reach backyards near 9th Street in North Beach, and could approach 9th Street. At 3.0 feet, parking lots near Charles Street in Solomons begin to flood, with several inches of water covering low- lying portions of Charles Street and Williams Street. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Chesapeake Beach is at 10:57 AM and 11:44 PM. The next high tide at Solomons Island is at 9:07 AM and 9:53 PM. NORTH BEACH MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 2.6 ft, Major 3.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/10 AM 3.1 1.7 1.9 1.0 Minor 10/12 AM 2.9 1.5 1.7 1.0 None 10/11 AM 2.9 1.5 1.7 0.5 None 11/12 AM 2.9 1.5 1.7 1.0 None 11/11 AM 2.8 1.4 1.7 0.5 None 12/01 AM 3.1 1.7 1.7 0.5 Minor : SOLOMONS ISLAND MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/09 AM 3.4 1.9 2.0 1.0 Minor 09/09 PM 3.1 1.6 1.9 1.0 Minor 10/10 AM 3.4 1.9 2.0 1.0 Minor 10/11 PM 3.2 1.7 1.8 1.0 Minor 11/11 AM 3.2 1.7 1.8 1.0 Minor 12/12 AM 3.2 1.7 1.7 1.0 Minor

CALVERT COUNTY, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO