ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

As COVID cases increase, County Health resists ‘sixth wave’ label

By Emily Sawicki
Santa Monica Daily Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 cases continue to increase across LA County, but Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer is not yet calling the upward momentum a sixth wave. The primary reason LA County Department of Public Health (DPH) leaders are resisting labeling the uptick a “wave” is also a promising sign: There is so far...

www.smdp.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS LA

LA County Health Director warns of new COVID variants emerging faster and spreading

Some health experts are worried that a new wave of COVID-19 worries could be coming to California, as infections in Los Angeles County have jumped by about 200% over the past month. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer warned Wednesday the emergence of variants is becoming more frequent, with new COVID mutations being detected around the world. "Within weeks of one variant of concern dominating, there are reports from other parts of the country or other parts of the world of other subtypes or different strains," she said. At LAX Wednesday, travelers spoke with CBSLA. Those with masks and those without seem to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/6/22

In Riverside County, there were 1,016 new reported cases on Thursday. Since April 28, hospitalizations have increased in the county by four, with 42 and five COVID-19 ICU patients. Since last Thursday, Riverside County has reported four new COVID-19 related deaths. On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 812...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Waves#County Health#Dph
KRON4 News

This Bay Area city’s STD rate is among the highest

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Innerbody Research, an online health and wellness guide, compiled a list of the U.S. cities with the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases — and one Bay Area city stands out near the top of the list. San Francisco has the third-highest STD rate in the nation, at 3,150 cases per […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Toni Koraza

California to Face a Devastating Crisis

Seeing the somewhat terrifying images of Lake Mead at its all-time low brings a lot of concern for the availability of drinking water in the future. Coupled with that, many other factors affect how much freshwater we will have and food availability. From drought conditions to disruptions in supply chains, a food shortage is a real possibility.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS LA

White House sounding the alarm over new COVID wave by Fall or Winter

The White House is predicting a fall and winter wave with 100 million new COVID infections anticipated.The cases nationwide are already up 50 percent in just the last two weeks with hospitalizations up by 21 percent. In Los Angeles County, 258 COVID patients remained in the hospital, which was up by 19 individuals since Friday. There were 94 patients hospitalized in Orange County and 38 in Riverside County due to the coronavirus. Most infections are happening in the office or in schools. "We need to be on top of it. There should be no more deaths from this virus," said CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus. In addition, about two-thirds of Americans are living in a high or substantial risk COVID areas. The anticipated wave will be the result of Omicron subvariants, experts say. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach likely to seek another $28M to help renters left out of assistance program

Long Beach renters who applied but were not among the thousands of households who had their missed rent or utility bills paid through the city’s emergency rental assistance program could be given a lifeline as the city applies for an additional $28 million in aid. The post Long Beach likely to seek another $28M to help renters left out of assistance program appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Fontana Herald News

Water shortage emergency is declared

State and local officials are extremely concerned about California’s ongoing drought conditions and said that strong measures must be taken in order to address the situation. The Metropolitan Water District (MWD) of Southern California recently declared a water shortage emergency, saying it does not have enough water to meet...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy