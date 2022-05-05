Saga: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (AP) _ Saga Communications Inc. (SGA) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.2 million in its first quarter.

The Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share.

The broadcasting company posted revenue of $25 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SGA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SGA