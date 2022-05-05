Nikola: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Nikola Corp. (NKLA) on Thursday reported a loss of $152.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The pioneer in zero-emission trucks posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period.

