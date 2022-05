ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – A group of central Florida lawmakers thinks they’ve figured out Governor Ron DeSantis’ end game when it comes to his high-profile battle with Disney over its self-governing district. While the governor has yet to release a plan for the future of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, they said they are hearing that he plans to create a new district that would be under his control. “The governor’s actions on Reedy Creek was purely retribution,” said state Senator Randolph Bracy. The nearly 60-year-old special district acts as a governing body for the land where Walt Disney World sits. During a...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO