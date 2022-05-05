AI Identifies 160 Possible 'Crews' of Criminal Cops in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Albany Park neighborhood man was shot four times on his way home from work in a seemingly random attack. The man, Averi Dodd, is now out of the hospital – and he talked exclusively Friday with CBS 2's Sabrina Franza. When Dodd was robbed this week at the intersection of Albany Avenue and Gunnison Street, he was just trying to find a place to park. Now, he says he can't even bear to cross the street at that corner again. "The whole ride, I just knew I couldn't walk no more. The whole ride. I just...

