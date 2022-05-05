ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AI Identifies 160 Possible 'Crews' of Criminal Cops in Chicago

By Trone Dowd
Vice
Vice
 4 days ago
A new study has used machine learning to identify over 100 possible "crews" of officers in the Chicago Police Department responsible for a disproportionate share of police misconduct and violence. The study—authored by researchers at Northwestern University and the Invisible Institute and published on Wednesday in PLOS ONE—identified approximately...

Joe Alvarez
4d ago

The police have there on system where they have 160k active gang members, in there gang database. When in all Reality there the true criminals. welcome to Chicago!

From Illinois too
4d ago

Using "AI" to accuse...without actual proof of intent, collusion or wrongdoing for each individual that is included in a group identified by the AI. What could go wrong (especially when the government expands the practice to the general population...which, "will" eventually happen). 🤔

David Brewster
4d ago

Back in the day the crews were able to keep the streets fairly safe..I'll take the crews all day long!!

IN THIS ARTICLE
